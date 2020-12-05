Chrissy Teigen Breaks Twitter Hiatus to Respond to Alison Roman's Apology

Teigen's tweet storm came after Roman apologized for her "stupid, careless and insensitive" remarks about both the model and Marie Kondo, who she also mentioned by name in her interview.

"Thank u for this, @alisoneroman," Teigen began. "To be clear, it never once crossed my mind for u to apologize for what you genuinely thought! The comments stung, but they more so stung because they came from u! It wasn’t my usual news break of some random person hating everything about me!"

"I don’t agree with the pile-on, ppl waiting with bated breath for apologies, deciding if that apology is good, the ppl who say u were right & never needed to in the first place," she continued. "There are so many different types in this kind of situation & tbh, I just want it to be over."

Teigen also commiserated with Roman's situation, writing that she remembers "the exact time I realized I wasn’t allowed to say whatever popped in my head-that I couldn’t just say things in the way that so many of my friends were saying."

"Eventually, I realized that once the relatable 'snarky girl who didn’t care' became a pretty successful cookbook author and had more power in the industry, I couldn’t just say whatever the f**k I wanted," she continued. "The more we grow, the more we get those wake-up calls. Oh! but how I still think some of those things. I just maybe don’t unleash on my peers on super public platforms lol."

Teigen wrote that she's "learned a f**kton from my years being watched (& read) and I can really say it makes you a better person! It makes u think about the impact of what u say/who it might hurt."

Despite their feud, Teigen praised Roman as "incredibly talented" and wrote that "in an industry that doesn’t really lend itself to supporting more than a handful of people at a time, I feel like all we have are each other!"

"I do appreciate this and hopefully we can all be better and learn from the dumb sh** we have all said and done," she continued, before referencing Kondo's role, or lack thereof, in the drama.

"And if anyone needs a lesson on how less is more, please look at the amazing Marie Kondo, who so very wisely didn't say s**t through any of this," Teigen wrote.

Teigen's initial response was that Roman's comments were "a huge bummer" that "hit me hard," especially since she supported the cookbook author.

Roman later tweeted at Teigen, writing that she was "genuinely sorry" for causing her pain, before posting a lengthier apology on Monday.

