Chrissy Teigen, Blake Shelton, Barack Obama and More Stars Celebrate Easter 2022 -- See the Cute Family Pics!

Happy Easter! The special spring holiday has arrived and some of the world's biggest names are celebrating the occasion.

On Sunday, A-listers took to social media en masse to share cute pics of their adorable families!

With families once again feeling more comfortable getting together after two long years of lockdowns, celebs were taking the opportunity to reconnect and celebrate togetherness once again.

Chrissy Teigen shared some heartwarming snapshots of her and John Legend's adorable kids -- 6-year-old daughter Luna and 3-year-old son Miles -- celebrating the holiday with big smiles and fun, pastel ensembles.

"Happy easter and chag sameach from my little chickadees!" Teigen captioned the adorable pic.

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama paid tribute to the significance of what togetherness means on a day like today -- particularly after (and amid) troubled times.

"Wishing all who celebrate today a blessed and joyful Easter. After a difficult couple of years, let’s give thanks for all the gifts we enjoy—and the people who make this life special," the former president wrote, alongside a family photo taken during his time in office.

Wishing all who celebrate today a blessed and joyful Easter. After a difficult couple of years, let’s give thanks for all the gifts we enjoy—and the people who make this life special. pic.twitter.com/ZcJdQ4Cn9C — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 17, 2022

Michelle shared a photo of their family in church, and wrote a thoughtful message about the strength of community: "Every Easter, I am reminded of the power of faith and community. Wishing all those celebrating today a day of joy and renewal."

Every Easter, I am reminded of the power of faith and community. Wishing all those celebrating today a day of joy and renewal. pic.twitter.com/LMFKUktBxD — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 17, 2022

Meanwhile, Blake Shelton embraced his lovably, goofier side by donning a full-sized pink bunny costume to the delight of his friends and family, and posted a video of the look to Instagram.

"Happy Easter everybody. You're welcome," the hilariously embarrassed-looking Shelton captioned the post.

Here's a look at some of the other fun Easter snapshots celebs shared this year to celebrate the day:

As we reflect today on Christ’s Resurrection, we are reminded that with faith, hope, and love — even death can be defeated. From our family to yours, we wish you hope, health, joy, and the peace of God, which passes all understanding. Happy Easter and may God bless and keep you. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 17, 2022

Jesus has Risen!



HAPPY EASTER!!! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 17, 2022