Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Daughter Luna Steals the Show at Dance Recital

Dancing queen! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter, Luna, performed during a recital and was the star of the show.

On Monday, Teigen took to Instagram to share photos and a video of their little one taking the stage. 

“yessss girl!” the Cravings author captioned the pictures. In the first shot, Luna smiles for the camera as she holds a bouquet of flowers. In the next picture, Teigen gives the world a look at her daughter’s outfit. 

Luna smiles for the camera as she shows off her black tutu with rainbow accents and a pink top. Adding to the '80s vibes, Luna rocks a large multi-colored bow on the top of her head.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Teigen also gave her followers a close-up look at her daughter’s impressive dance moves via her Instagram Stories. In the clip, the proud mom cheers as Luna gives the crowd a hair flip, before landing on the ground and tossing her leg in the air for a pose.  

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

It’s been an exciting week for Luna. Over the weekend, Teigen shared a picture of her daughter showing off her first lost tooth. “tooth fairy time!” the Chrissy’s Court host wrote next to a selfie of her and Luna, who smiles big for the camera and shows off her missing front tooth.  

Luna has been having a big 2022. In April, Teigen, Legend and their 4-year-old son, Miles, all celebrated Luna’s sixth birthday with a family trip to Disneyland.  

