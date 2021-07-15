Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Mourn the Death of Dog Pippa

Chrissy Teigen's 10-year-old French bulldog, Pippa, has died. The model and TV personality took to Instagram on Thursday to pay tribute to her beloved dog.

"Our beautiful little pippa just died in my arms, not long ago," Teigen captioned an adorable photo of herself and the cute pup. "She was 10, I remember picking her up in Gainesville and documenting our trip home."

"She was a sassy broad," Teigen continued. "Loved her pearl necklace and never took s**t from ANY new dog we brought in. Our road dog with Sade, a tour dog for years. we loved her so much."

Teigen concluded the emotional message with a shout-out to her late English bulldog Puddy, who died in 2018, sharing, "We love you sweet girl. I know you’re giving puddy hell up there. Thank you for giving us your whole life."

Teigen's husband, John Legend, shared a post of his own in tribute to their "Little Pippa."

"We’re going to miss our little Pippa. This pic is her living her best life: on the road with her dad, wearing pearls," Legend wrote alongside the sweet photo of him and the "fancy" pup posing for a selfie. "We got her near Gainesville FL so I gave her my best impression of a southern accent whenever I spoke for her. She was smart, fancy and didn’t take any s**it. She gave us so much joy for 10 years. We love you Pippa!"

The sad news of the family's loss comes one day after Teigen shared a candid post about feeling "lost" after being embroiled in a cyberbullying controversy earlier this year.

"I feel lost and need to find my place again, I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay. I’m not used to any other way!!" the model wrote in an impassioned Instagram post.

"Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it. And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong," she continued. "It just sucks. There is no winning. But there never is here anyhow. All I know is I love you guys, I miss you guys, and I just needed an honest moment with you because I’m just...tired of being sick with myself all day."

