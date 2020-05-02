Chrishell Stause Says Mom Has '1 to 2 Months to Live' After She's Diagnosed With Same Cancer That Killed Dad

Chrishell Stause received devastating news on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old actress revealed on Instagram that she found out that her mother has been diagnosed with lung cancer and has only one to two months to live. Tragically, Stause's father died last April from the same lung cancer.

"I just found out today is #worldcancerday eerily on the same day I found out my mom has 1 to 2 months to live from the same lung cancer that took my dad on Easter," Stause wrote. "I can't make sense of what life is teaching me yet, but my heart is with every person fighting this horrible disease and every person that it robbed a loved one from. #f**kcancer #standuptocancer."

Back in April, Stause spoke out about her father's death after a years-long cancer battle when she Instagrammed a throwback pic of him.

"We lost you today but it was a long terrible battle with cancer that started taking you years ago," she shared. "I choose to remember you the way you were before it took its hold on you. You are at peace now, and ever the Catholic man at heart, I think you chose Easter for a reason."

"I grew up in an unconventional family and my dad was a drummer-the heartbeat of the music," she added. "Today we lost the heartbeat of our family but I am happy knowing he took his music to heaven. It just got alot more rock and roll up there. We love you so much."

It's been a tough time for Stause, who split from This Is Us star Justin Hartley in November, when he filed for divorce after two years of marriage. Prior to 43-year-old Hartley's filing, there were no signs that the two's relationship was on the rocks on social media. A source told ET at the time that the pair's friends were "completely shocked" over the breakup.

A source later told ET, "Chrishell is still shocked that Justin filed for divorce and is devastated how everything is unraveling. Chrishell signed up for a marriage, to work through things and fight for their love, but she feels Justin has just given up."

"Justin loves Chrishell, but people close to the couple feel he’s choosing his career path over their marriage," the source continued. "Justin is finally getting his big break in Hollywood and it’s completely changed him and how he treated his marriage."

