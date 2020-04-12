Chrishell Stause Admits She Was Hesitant About Dating 'DWTS' Pro Keo Motsepe

Chrishell Stause is sharing some insight on how she and Keo Motsepe got together and why she almost held back on taking things to the next level.

The Selling Sunset star, as well as the Dancing With the Stars pro, made an appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Instagram Live on Thursday, where she shared how things unfolded between the two.

"I'm grateful. I had the best experience [on DWTS] but this to me is the coolest thing," she told Kaitlyn and Jason Tartick. "I knew from my dance work I wasn't going to win a Mirrorball from the beginning. To have this come from it, I'm just very smitten."

The two ladies competed on the latest DWTS season, with Kaitlyn ultimately taking home the Mirrorball. The former Bachelorette expressed how Chrishell and Keo are "two of the nicest people we have ever met…very good hearts and I have been rooting for you two from the very start."

Jason added that Keo's birthday party was when "it was so obvious" there was something between the two. Keo turned 31 on Nov. 24.

"That was the night that we were like, 'We don't know how long we can hide this for,'" Chrishell admitted, adding that they waited to tell people because they wanted to see where their relationship would go.

"I had a little bit of a hangup at first because I was worried because he's younger," the 39-year-old actress recalled. "I was in my head and I was thinking [throws hands up]. But a lot of guys my age and older still don't want what I am looking for…"

Keo, who appeared before his new lady love, began his conversation with Kaitlyn and Jason by saying, "I'm blushing, by the way."

"The most important thing for me is her," he added. "It's the love that we received and everything that's more of a bonus, and as long as she's happy [we're good]."

On Wednesday, Chrishell and Keo took to Instagram to share pics with each other for the first time. After the two appeared to announce their relationship on Instagram, a source told ET that they are "officially dating."

"Keo and Gleb [Savchenko] are best friends," the source explained of Chrishell's new beau and her DWTS partner, whom she previously denied being romantically involved with. "Chrishell and Keo are both awesome and felt like, 'I'm single, you're single. Let's try this.'"

A second source told ET that the two have been seeing each other for a couple of weeks now, and "haven't been shy" about showing PDA in front of the other DWTS cast members.

"Everyone has been so supportive of their relationship," the source said. "Things have been heating up and they're very into each other, but it's not super serious."

See more in the video above.