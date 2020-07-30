Chris Sullivan and Wife Welcome Baby Boy

Congratulations to Chris Sullivan and his wife, Rachel Reichard! Sullivan announced on Thursday that Reichard has given birth to the couple's first child together, a baby boy.

Sullivan shared an Instagram pic of his newborn son's tiny feet.

⁣"8lbs of beautiful baby boy," he captioned the sweet photo. "Witnessing @therealrachelsullivan bring our first son into this world, after 20 hours of labor, was one of the great honors of my life. It was primal and intentional and I have never been more in love with this powerful woman. ⁣"

"She and baby are resting and recovering well," he added. "Everyone is healthy and exhausted. ⁣"

The couple announced they were expecting in January. The 40-year-old This Is Us star recently revealed on Instagram that his wife's due date was on July 25. Earlier that month, he posted a sweet photo of her cradling her baby bump.

"We are getting VERY close to welcoming our first child," he wrote. "In spite of everything going on in the world, I am grateful for this time together. Soon, nothing will ever be the same and I’m very much looking forward to that."

Sullivan has also been practicing his dad duties. He recently shared a picture of himself using a baby carrier on his dog that he got from his This Is Us co-star, Chrissy Metz.

"Just got this Ergo Baby from @chrissymetz," he captioned the photo. "Am I doing this right? THANKS, CHRISSY! #dadding #daditude."

ET was with Sullivan in October, when he gave ET's Kevin Frazier a wild makeover. Watch the video below for more: