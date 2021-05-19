Chris Rock Reveals He Gave John Mulaney a Surprising Piece of Divorce Advice

John Mulaney is getting some unexpected legal advice from his pal, Chris Rock. Rock appeared on Tuesday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he opened up about spending some time with Mulaney recently amid the comedian and writer's divorce from artist Anna Marie Tendler.

"Mulaney's getting divorced," Rock, 56, said on the late-night show of the 38-year-old former Saturday Night Live writer. "This is how bad... this is how much money I lost in my divorce. I recommended my ex-wife's divorce lawyer. I was like, 'You should get this guy. He'll get you your money. This guy is good.' I walked out with nothing."

Rock finalized his divorce from Malaak Compton Rock after 20 years of marriage back in 2016.

"You think I'm joking," Rock said to Fallon. "I really did."

Rock has always been candid on the topic of his divorce. In 2017, he opened up about his infidelity during his stand-up shows, saying, "I was a piece of s**t."

He also was outspoken against the institution of marriage at the time, telling Rolling Stone, "Would I ever get married again? Not if it would cure AIDS."

It was revealed earlier this month that Mulaney and Tendler were divorcing after six years of marriage. The news came after Mulaney spent a 60-day stint in rehab for alcohol and drug abuse.

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery," Tendler said in a statement to Page Sixat the time.