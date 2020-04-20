Chris Pratt Hijacks Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's Baking Tutorial

Many couples are dealing with a new reality while quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic -- and for Katherine Schwarzenegger, that means having Chris Pratt hilariously interrupt her baking tutorial.

The 30-year-old author took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to show off how she's been passing the time by trying out new recipes. After successfully making banana bread, Schwarzenegger was inspired to bake something using the strawberries she had in her fridge. Things went smoothly until Pratt, 40, decided it was time for a little golf.

"While I do this video, I'll preface this by saying that my husband will be playing golf in the background," Schwarzenegger said with a laugh.

"Wait! Show me, it'll be good luck," Pratt asked -- though Schwarzenegger explained she had already set up the camera.

The daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger began putting together her ingredients as Pratt kicked his activity into high gear. "Oh yeah! Get over that drive!" he could be heard yelling in the background. "Oh my God, that was so fun."

The Guardians of the Galaxy star later appeared to offer his take on his wife's baking skills.

"I'm here to attest that Katherine's banana bread [is] truly remarkable," he gushed. "I love it. I got a little giddy inside when she said both of those loaves were for us."

He added: "They'll be gone in… less than a day."

Instagram

During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show, Pratt revealed the one thing he does that Schwarzenegger can't stand.

"I leave napkins folded all over the house. Like, I'll use a napkin and instead of taking the time and effort to go throw it away, I'll just fold it up and set it down as if, 'Well, that's folded, so that belongs there,'" he admitted. "So there's just a little trail of napkins."

Pratt also praises Schwarzenegger during his interview, revealing that the most surprising thing about his wife is "her ability to just fill in my many deficits."

"I've got a lot, too, so that's why it's so surprising," he quipped.

See more on the couple in the video below.