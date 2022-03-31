Chris Pine Says He Was Mistaken for Joey Lawrence -- See His Hilarious Response

Chris Pine wasn't expecting this case of mistaken identity. The 41-year-old actor was a guest on Wednesday night's Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he discussed going out to some Oscars after-parties.

"I was at one and I was about to go and this guy stopped me and he was I like, 'I know you!' And I was like, 'God, this again.' And he was like, 'Joey Lawrence!'" he quipped, referencing the 45-year-old former child star. "And I said, 'Not quite, but thank you, I'm sure I'm going to remember that for the rest of my life.'"

Despite guessing wrong the first time, the confused fan persisted.

"He's like, 'Come on, man! Tell me, who are you?' And I go, 'Chris Evans, Captain America.' And just to top it all off, he goes, 'That's my man!'" Pine recalled.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Belvedere Vodka and Craig Sjodin via Getty Images

This isn't the first celebrity Pine's been mistaken for. In fact, he says it happens all the time.

Though he might not always be properly identified, Pine certainly is easy on the eyes. His All the Old Knives co-star, Thandiwe Newton, recently opened up to ET about being nervous filming intimate scenes with the actor.

"We had a really intense scene right in the middle of the movie. It was really important and required nudity and so on," she told ET earlier this month. "And I just caught a glimpse of Chris at one point, like we are getting into costumes and hair and makeup, and I'm like, 'Oh, no, no. No."

