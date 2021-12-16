Chris Noth's Peloton Commercial Pulled Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Chris Noth's commercial for Peloton that instantly went viral has been yanked in the wake of sexual assault allegations made by two women.

A spokesperson for the exercise equipment company tells ET, "Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously. We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO’s reboot." The spokesperson added, "As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts."

The move comes just hours after The Hollywood Reporter reported two women, who go by the pseudonyms Zoe and Lily, alleged Noth sexually assaulted them in separate instances in 2004 and 2015.

Zoe, 22 at the time, alleges the actor, then 49, would flirt with her at her place of work before he started sending her "flirty emails." Zoe said she ultimately ended up at the actor's West Hollywood apartment, where she alleges he kissed her immediately and she "tentatively" kissed him back. But, according to THR, Noth "then pulled her toward him, moved her toward the bed, pulled off her shorts and bikini bottom, and began to rape her from behind. She was facing a mirror."

As for Lily, she told THR the alleged encounter took place in 2015 when she was 25. Lily says she went on a date with Noth, then 60, and after a few drinks at a restaurant, she agreed to go back to his house for a whiskey tasting. She alleges Noth "tried to make out" with her before he "pulled down his pants and was standing in front of me." She went on to allege Noth thrust his penis into her mouth.

"He was having sex with me from the back in a chair. We were in front of a mirror," Lily claims. "I was kind of crying as it happened."

Noth's rep tells ET in a statement, "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago -- no always means no -- that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

Peloton concocted an ad featuring Noth after his character in the first episode of HBO Max's Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, tragically died of a heart attack, just moments after completing his 1,000th ride on a Peloton bike.

The scene was so shocking, Peloton issued a statement following Big's death.