Chris Noth Almost Didn't Do the 'Sex and the City' Reboot -- Here's Why

Chris Noth wasn't sure he wanted to step into Mr. Big's shoes again. In an interview with Yahoo Finance Live, the 66-year-old actor revealed why he was "hesitant" to reprise his Sex and the City role in the show's upcoming reboot, And Just Like That...

"It was a little bit of a sort of creative negotiation because I didn't really feel I had anything to offer in that role again. It kind of felt like I had done it," Noth says of his character, the longtime love interest and eventual husband to Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw.

"But [executive producer] Michael Patrick King is just an incredible writer and has incredible creative ideas," Noth continues. "Once we got together and talked about the potential of what we could do with the character, I was all in."

The sequel series will pick up as Carrie, Miranda (Nixon) and Charlotte (Davis) navigate their 50s, but the cast won't all be Sex and the City regulars: Sara Ramírez joins the ensemble as a queer podcaster named Che Diaz, one of a number of new regulars that are expected to be women of color.

Production of the show is already underway, and Parker shared pics of their first table read earlier this month.