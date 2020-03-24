Chris Meloni Poses Shirtless in His 'Quarantine Kilt' -- and Fans Are Here for It

Chris Meloni is doing what he can to keep fans entertained amid the coronavirus-induced quarantine.

Over the last week, the former Law & Order: SVU star's Twitter feed has been full of political tweets and news updates on COVID-19. Then, on Monday afternoon, he finally gave in to one fan's request for some pics to "take the edge off" -- sending his followers into a frenzy with his "quarantine kilt."

"Quarantine Kilt. With glasses or without?" Meloni captioned side-by-side photos of himself sporting a kilt. In the first photo, like the actor said -- he has no glasses... and also no shirt. Fans' thirst was real.

"Holy God in heaven," one fan wrote, as another commented, "Wait a minute.... lemme come Quarantine with you."

"Okay , when did you go from daddy to zaddy??" a follower asked.

Others actually replied to Meloni's question... the best they could, anyway. "Without the glasses and the shirt!!!" one fan suggested.

"Ohhhhh my, #2. Gives me more time to undress you hahahahaha," another wrote, but several followers suggested the actor lost the kilt all together.

While Meloni's Twitter shows he's keeping busy with kilt dress-up and political news, on Instagram, the actor offers a different perspective on how he's passing the time.

Meloni has been taking hikes with his family, practicing social distancing while running, and most recently, keeping himself occupied with carpentry.

See more on how celebs are self-isolating and self-quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic below.