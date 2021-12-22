Chris Martin Says Coldplay Will Release Their Final Music in 2025

Coldplay may be done making albums. Chris Martin shared that the British band will release their final music in 2025, in a preview of his upcoming interview with Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2 that aired on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show.

"Well I know I can tell you, our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that I think we will only tour,” he said. “Maybe we’ll do some collaborative things, but the Coldplay catalog, as it were, finishes then." The full interview will drop on Thursday.

Coldplay released their debut album, Parachutes, in 2000. If their final album drops in 2025, it will mark the band's 25th anniversary. The band has released nine studio LPs, with their latest, Music of the Spheres, released in October 2021. It included songs with Selena Gomez, We Are King, Jacob Collier and BTS.

In the past months, Coldplay and the K-Pop group have performed their hit, "My Universe," at the 2021 American Music Awards and The Voice.

Next year, Coldplay will embark on their Music Of The Spheres World Tour. The last time they toured was in 2016 and 2017 for A Head Full of Dreams Tour.

