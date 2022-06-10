Chris Lane Jokes About His 'Dad Bod,' Shares the Best Part of Fatherhood (Exclusive)

Chris Lane is fully embracing fatherhood -- dad bod and all! The singer is currently expecting his second child with wife Lauren Bushnell and ET was with him and his pal, Lauren Alaina, on the set of their music video for a new rendition of the '70s classic tune, "Dancin' in the Moonlight."

While Alaina was "doing all the things" for the music video -- which has different time periods including the '20s, '50s, and '70s -- Lane joked to ET, "I currently have the dad bod going on so I'm going to be buttoned all the way to the top."

Alaina quipped back, "The dad bod? Whatever, not at all. I have more of a dad bod than you do."

Lane also opened up about being a dad to 1-year-old Dutton. "Being a first-time dad, I didn't know what to expect," the 37-year-old country crooner admitted. "But it's definitely a love I've never experienced before. He's almost 11 months old. I definitely aged 10 years in the last 11 months."

Baby Dutton even gets private concerts from his father. "At home, I do play the guitar a lot and all we have to do is say, 'Dutton, can you sing?' And obviously he's not making words but he starts using his voice and it's the sweetest thing I've ever seen," Lane gushed.

