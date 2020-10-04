Chris Harrison Says Peter Weber Should 'Take a Time Out' Amid Rumored Romance With Kelley Flanagan (Exclusive)

In an interview with ET's Lauren Zima, the Bachelor franchise host opened up about Weber's apparent relationship with yet another of his former contestants.

Flanagan -- whom Weber is currently quarantined with in Chicago -- is the third woman he's been romantically linked to after handing out his final rose. First, he proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss in Australia. Then, weeks later, he ended their engagement. At his Bachelor finale last month, he said he was pursuing a relationship with his runner-up, Madison Prewett, however they announced their split just two days later.

"I think he is being prudent now, and that's why I think he gave the statement he did, 'I'm not dating, we're not dating,'" Harrison said of Weber's recent comments about what's going on between him and Flanagan. "But is there potential? Sure."

"Right now, the optics of that [relationship] aren't good. Probably mentally and emotionally, it's not great for him [to jump into something serious], so let's take a little time out, slow things down, and take it easy," he continued. "But I know he's interested in Kelley, he always has been, they've always had this interesting connection, this interesting chemistry."

Earlier this week, Flanagan and Weber spoke out about how they've connected during quarantine, with both admitting that Flanagan didn't really thrive in the Bachelor environment.

"I'll take a little blame for this -- the show wasn't perfect for that relationship. I don't think Kelley was right for the show," Harrison conceded. "She's brilliant, she's beautiful, a lawyer, all those wonderful attributes, and Peter was a great Bachelor. But for them specifically, it just didn't work."

"She fought the concept. It was tough for her to not be in her own head, not to try and look into the production. It just didn't work for her, and that hurt their chemistry, that's why he let her go. I think them living in the real world and just dating is a better environment and a better situation," he added. "So, I'm hopeful."

Though he's glad Weber and Flanagan are taking things slow, Harrison said he's "definitely not against" their relationship. "I love both of them. I think Kelley's great... we love Peter, so why not?" he asked.

While Weber and Flanagan explore their connection off-camera, the Bachelor franchise is gearing up for its latest spinoff, The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.The music-driven series sees 20 singles trying to find love and a music career.

"If you're Bachelor Nation, it will feel lovely and familiar, but with its eccentric twist," Harrison promised.

Unlike other spinoffs like Bachelor in Paradise, Listen to Your Heart will feature an entirely new cast.

"It is Bachelor in Paradise meets A Star Is Born, but with that twist of these people don't know each other," Harrison said. "I think it makes it fresh, it makes it exciting, and it makes these relationships -- there are very strong relationships -- super organic."

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.