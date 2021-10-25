Chris Harrison Is Engaged to ET's Lauren Zima

Chris Harrison has handed out his final rose! The 50-year-old former Bachelor Nation host proposed to ET's Lauren Zima over the weekend in Napa Valley, California.

"I love you @laurenzima The next chapter starts now!" Harrison captioned a photo of the proposal, featuring him down on one knee with a stunning backdrop.

Zima also posted two photos from the proposal, including one of the couple toasting their engagement that showed off her stunning sparkler.

"We tell each other this all the time, and we said it again in an unforgettably beautiful moment this weekend: I didn’t know love could be like this," the ET correspondent wrote. "You are the most incredible partner. Thank you for loving me, championing me and asking me to marry you. Here’s to the next amazing chapter, and all the rest 💍"

ET has learned that the engagement took place at a winery that holds a special place for the couple. They first visited the establishment for Zima's 33rd birthday last year, and she remarked at the time that it would be a beautiful spot for a proposal or wedding. Harrison remembered her words and has been planning the proposal for months.

This is the second marriage for both Zima and Harrison, who shares two children, Joshua and Taylor, with his ex-wife, Gwen Harrison.

Harrison and Zima went public with their romance in January 2019, walking the red carpet at Entertainment Weekly's pre-SAG Awards party at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, California.

Congrats to the newly engaged couple!