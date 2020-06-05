Chris Evans Shares Hilarious Dog Grooming Job That 'Went So Wrong'

Captain America can take down Hydra and help defeat Thanos, but don't ask him to cut your hair! Marvel star Chris Evans opened up on Twitter this week about a grooming job gone wrong while in quarantine from the coronavirus with his beloved dog, Dodger.
The 38-year-old action star shared a photo of Dodger, who is now missing large patches of fur on his side.
"I assured him I knew what I was doing. He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it," Evans captioned the picture. "It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals."
As for how Dodger is taking the disastrous 'do, he, thankfully, remains a dog.
"He hasn’t seen a mirror yet. I told him it looks great," Evans added.
The Knives Out star opened up to ET about Dodger last November, saying, "Dogs are just so good and so pure. A weird, little door unlocks inside of you, this new level of empathy…in a weird way, that type of empathy permeates so many aspects of your life… You know, I think it actually unlocks a little bit, as I imagine having children will, I really want kids too."
