Chlöe Bailey Says She Thinks Comparisons to Sister Halle Are 'Shallow' and 'Disturbing'

Chlöe Bailey is not here for any comparisons to her sister, Halle Bailey. In a conversation with In the Know for its January cover, the 23-year-old opened up about her relationship with her younger sister and shared how having Halle beside her has made striking out on a solo career "empowering."

"It’s been so empowering having my sister next to me," Chlöe told Elaine Welteroth, adding that there aren't any downsides on the sisters' part to entering the industry together.

"But I will tell you what annoys me a lot. I hate when people online constantly try to compare my sister and I. It is the most shallow, most disturbing thing," she lamented. "It was very off-putting to know how people would try to put two young Black sisters who love their craft so much and love each other so much, how they try to pit them against each other just because they’re different in some ways."

The GRAMMY-nominated R&B duo began their career as Chloe x Halle and have released three studio albums and earned lead roles on Freeform's Grown-ish alongside Yara Shahidi, Francia Raisa, Diggy Simmons, Trevor Jackson, Luka Sabbat and Emily Arlook. Chlöe kicked off her solo career with the sultry single 'Have Mercy,' last year, and Halle landed the lead role in the forthcoming live-action remake of Disney's The Little Mermaid.

Throughout it all, the sisters have been nothing but supportive of each other's solo success.

Last year, Chlöe opened up to ET on the BET Awards red carpet about missing Halle "every single day" while she was away filming for the anticipated film. "She is overseas killing it and I'm just so proud of her," said the singer, who was nominated for four BET Awards with her sister, Halle, as Chloe x Halle. "She's doing her thing over there and I'm doing my thing over here and I can't wait to come back together."

"I am more than proud," she raved of Halle. "She is so beautiful every time we FaceTime, I get chills. She will always be my little mermaid."

And after Chlöe's debut as a solo artist at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, Halle couldn't gush enough about her sister's high-energy performance.

"I'm so proud of her," the 21-year old told ET when asked what she thought of the performance. "I think we all collectively, as the world, were dying! Everyone is going crazy!"

But no matter how busy they get with solo projects, the sisters are always excited to work together. After their performance at Global Citizen Live in September, Chlöe told ET that she and Halle are "absolutely" continuing to work on music together.

"Even tonight it was so fun being on that stage together," she said. "Our third album's gonna be really special. I can't wait, because we're both finding ourselves on our own and also together, so it's gonna be really nice."