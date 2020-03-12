'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Raises the Stakes in Part 4 Trailer -- Watch!

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is coming to an end -- so it's only fitting that the titular character must face the End of All Things.

Netflix debuted the first trailer for Part 4 on Thursday, showing Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) and her friends banding together against The Void. What is The Void? Well, it's what will happen if the Eldritch Terrors (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness and more) are not stopped upon their descent to Greendale.

"The Eldritch Terrors are ancient entities. They are world destroying, and there is more terror yet to come," Ambrose (Chance Perdomo) says in the trailer, "culminating with the arrival of The Void, and with it, the End of All Things."

"We have to stop this," Sabrina insists.

But the trailer isn't just about the big battle ahead. It also teases fun musical performances, steamy makeouts and Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) telling Sabrina they're endgame.

Watch below.

Netflix announced in July that CAOS would come to a close with Part 4. Part 3 ended with Sabrina -- thanks to a magical time paradox -- essentially cloning herself. There's the Sabrina who's living a normal life as a teenager, while the other (more power-hungry) Sabrina is ruling hell.

Part 4 of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina debuts Dec. 31 on Netflix.