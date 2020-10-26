'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Part 4 Gets a Premiere Date: Watch the Spooky Tease!

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrinais going out with a bang. The Netflix series will debut its fourth and final part on Dec. 31, the streaming service announced on Monday, alongside a spooky new tease.

The minute-long clip previews what's ahead for CAOS fans, including Nick Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood) seemingly at Baxter High, "another war brewing," and Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) "back in action."

"Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale," Netflix teases. "The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to...The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?"

Netflix announced in July that CAOS would come to a close with Part 4. Part 3 ended with Sabrina -- thanks to a magical time paradox -- essentially cloned herself. There's the Sabrina who's living a normal life as a teenager, while the other (more power-hungry) Sabrina is ruling hell.

"Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from Day One. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa in a July statement to ET. "I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part 4."

Part four of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premieres Dec. 31 on Netflix.