Cheryl Burke Celebrates Her Independence Amid Ex Matthew Lawrence's New Relationship

Cheryl Burke is living her best life. The former Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram on Sunday to share a life update with her followers.

Amid reports that Burke's ex-husband, Matthew Lawrence, has sparked a new romance with TLC singer Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas, Burke says she's feeling confident, and enjoying life "alone, not lonely."

"I’m getting a lot of questions about how I’ve been doing lately and what’s been going on, so wanted to check in with you all," Burke shared in an in-depth caption. "If I could describe how I feel in one word I honestly couldn’t. Each day presents its own bliss but also its own challenges."

Burke explained that some days she still feels "dominated by my overwhelming feelings of anxiety, allowing the outside world to define my identity."

"Then there are moments when I feel peace and ease within my soul, which has led me to learn how to connect with my true essence and purpose in life — which will forever be something I continue to discover for as long as I live," she added.

"Today, I am proud to say that I am alone, not lonely, and though the past year had its challenges I feel so much pride in knowing that I got through it all by myself. That's right! Me, myself, and I (and my therapist, of course! Ha!)" she continued in the caption, which she shared alongside beaming photos of herself out and about, enjoying the day.

"Normally, I would have jumped straight into another relationship, found a rebound or two, and gone out with my friends 7 nights a week while numbing by using and abusing alcohol however, this time, I choose a different path. A clearer path, a more conscious path," she continued. "Though scary and uncomfortable at times, I have evolved into a woman who I never thought could exist within me."

Burke concluded, "I am actually surprised to say that I had and never have been so eager for what tomorrow will bring. Through all of the ups and downs, and "the work" I've done on myself, I find comfort in knowing that the only person who can fill up my cup, is ME. And for the first time, I can genuinely say that, I LOVE ME!"

The excited post comes just a few days after Burke announced that she has full custody of their dog.

Burke officially ended her three-year marriage to Lawrence in September. Following their split, Burke shared that the couple was in a messy custody battle when it came to their dog.

In October, Burke became emotional as she spoke with ET about all of the drama with her ex.

"It sucks because, for me, it's just cruel," she told ET while almost breaking down in tears. "She's my dog, and it was a gift from my ex, and I hope that this soon, you know, dies down, and he calls it off. Because you're taking, like, my daughter away from me."

Both Burke and Lawrence are seemingly moving on with their lives, following their split. Earlier this month, Lawrence and TLC’s Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas took to Instagram to confirm their relationship.

The pair announced their love with a joint video that saw them singing and dancing in matching pajamas, to A-ha's "Take on Me." "#onesiegang #wecute," the singer tagged within the video's caption.