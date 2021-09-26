Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy Are Dating

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy have turned their longtime friendship into something more. The comedians are dating, ET confirms.

The news comes after Handler posted about being in love on her Instagram on Monday.

"Just sitting here in Mallorca thinking about how grateful I am to have so many people that I love in my life, to live the life I do and to be going on tour doing what I love. And that I’m finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is," she wrote. "There is hope for everyone! That kind of stuff."

Handler received lots of love and support in the comments, including from celeb friends like Paris Hilton, Emmanuel Acho, Natalie Morales, Kate Beckinsale, Katie Couric and Reese Witherspoon.

Koy, 50, and Handler, 46, have known each other for years, with Koy being one of the many comedians to appear on Chelsea Lately. Koy was on 139 episodes of Handler's late night talk show, which ran from 2009 to 2014.

The pair appeared to get close earlier this year, making appearances on each other's social media and showing PDA at a Los Angeles Dodgers game in August.

Michael Owens/Getty Images

In an interview with Health for her March 2020 cover story, Handler opened up about how her outlook on finding love had changed.

"I have to be more open and less judgmental," she said. "My thing is, like, if I see a belt that I don't like, you're out. If I see him wearing the wrong kind of shoes or if he has a weird walk -- see you later. I've always been judging people by things that are not reasonable to be judging them for. So my goal in finding somebody is just to be more open-minded."

See more on Handler in the video below.