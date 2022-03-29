'Cheetah Girls' Alum Kiely Williams Welcomes Baby No. 2

x
Kiely Williams is a new mom once again! The entertainer has welcomed her second child with husband Brandon Cox.

Williams, 35, took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the joyous news, alongside a cute photo of her newborn daughter, sleeping peacefully.

Williams captioned the Instagram post simply with the name of her infant child, "Archer."

The post comes after a lengthy absence from social media. Williams hadn't posted since August 2011.

Archer joins William and Cox's 4-year-old daughter Rowan, whom the couple welcomed in March 2018.

Williams' longtime friend and former Cheetah Girls bandmate Sabrina Bryan congratulated Williams in the comments, sharing, "There she is!! Gorgeous little Archer!!! 😍❤️🙌 Love you so much baby girl!"

Congrats to the happy couple!

