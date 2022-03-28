'Cheer's Morgan Simianer Is Engaged to Stone Burleson

Morgan Simianer is engaged! The Cheer star took to Instagram on Monday to announce that she accepted a proposal from her beau, Stone Burleson.

"He stole my heart, so I’m stealing his last name," Simianer wrote alongside pics from their engagement. "I can’t wait to marry my best friend. I love you unconditionally, Stone."

Burleson shared similar shots on his Instagram page, gushing, "On Saturday, the woman of my dreams blessed my entire world by saying 'Yes.' Morgan Lyn Simianer, I can’t wait for my life with you by my side."

The couple told People, who was first to report the news, that they got engaged over the weekend in Dallas, Texas, at the HALL Arts Hotel.

Simianer was lured to the hotel under the pretense that she was there for an interview, only to discover Burleson there waiting for her, the outlet said. The Netflix star was further surprised by her new fiancé, when she walked into a post-engagement party with her family and friends, People reported.

Burleson, who's been dating Simianer since early 2021, told the outlet that he popped the question with a Kay Jewelers custom Neil Lane marquise diamond ring, noting that the 2 and 3/4-carat diamond was set among a halo of diamonds on an 18K yellow gold band.

"After our first date, I knew I wanted to be with Morgan for the rest of my life, and this weekend, I asked her to be my forever, she blessed me by saying yes," Burleson told the outlet.

The bride-to-be was equally thrilled about the proposal, gushing, "I'm so excited I get to marry my best friend. I've been dreaming about this day since I was a little girl. Stone has made my dreams come true. I'm so excited to be with him for the rest of my life."

When ET spoke to Simianer in January, she opened up about what she envisions for her post-Cheer life.

"I am currently living in Dallas, Texas. I have my boyfriend and we're pretty serious. I have a new cat and her name is Louis Boo. She's adorable," she said. "I’m working on building my brand up and enjoying moments with my family and friends. [I'm] just seeing what life has in store for me."