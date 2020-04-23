Charlize Theron's Charity Donates to Domestic Violence Shelters Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Celebrities are doing everything they can in order to help others amid concerns over the coronavirus.

Charlize Theron's foundation, the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP), has donated $1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts, with $500,000 designated specifically to domestic violence shelters and community-based programs through Together for Her.

Theron's foundation, along with CARE and the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), are calling upon other influential women and organizations to join this critical cause to provide safe spaces and lifesaving programs for women in need.

Meanwhile, Madonna has teamed up with Cash Warren’s Pair of Thieves and Michael Rubin, JAY-Z and Meek Mill’s REFORM to provide masks for those that are incarcerated. "The hard truth is we need to stop #COVID19 from spreading inside of prisons if we want to stop it from spreading outside of prison. #NoPrisonPandemic," reads the team's mission statement.

Theron and Madonna aren't the only ones giving back. Check out the other celebrities and major companies assisting those in need.

CELEBRITY DONATIONS

Amy Schumer: The comedian donated 2,500 masks and 2,500 coronavirus kits to the Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside, New York, where her best friend, Jen Cloudman, works with the help of Bethenny Frankel‘s foundation BStrong.

"We’ve been friends for probably almost 30 years now, since we were 11 years old. We talk all the time,” Cloudman told People. “So we have a group chat where we just kind of support each other, especially in this time, and it was there that she reached out and said like, ‘We’re going to do this, I can do this, I can help.

Angelina Jolie: On March 25, Jolie released a statement, announcing that she would be donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry. "As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus. Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support," read the statement. "No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible."

Arnold Schwarzenegger: The former California governor shared that he had helped create a GoFundMe page called the Frontline Responders Fund to provide medical professionals with the critical supplies they need, such as masks, gowns and gloves. The actor also revealed that he had donated $1 million to the fund.

"I never believed in sitting on the couch and complaining about how bad things are, I always believed we should all do our part to make things better," Schwarzenegger wrote. "This is a simple way to protect our real action heroes on the frontlines in our hospitals, and I’m proud to be part of it. I donated 1 million dollars, and I hope that all of you who can will step up to support these heroes"

Arthur Blank: The Atlanta Falcons owner reportedly donated $5.4 million to the Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, a charity that was set up to help those affected in Georgia by the virus.

Bethenny Frankel: The reality star and businesswoman donated $250,000 to the making of N95 masks to be distributed to various NYC hospitals.

She also tweeted, "CLARIFICATION: in addition to us raising money and donating masks to U.S., hospitals and clinics can contact us to place mask orders for you. People have been gouging and marking these up. We’re manufacturing them straight to YOU. Gov’ts are already partnering with us. Make sense?"

On April 7, Frankel also announced: "We will exceed 15 million in aid distribution in 15+ states this week and will exceed our goal of 100+ health care facilities this & sadly, that is a drop in this bucket of tears. Our goal is 100 million in aid distribution in the next few weeks. #bstrong."

Billy Joel: The performer and his wife, Alexis, announced that they were giving back via his Joel Foundation and BStrong on March 31, declaring an initial donation of $500,000 in the form of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), which includes masks, corona kits and hazmat suits for healthcare workers. 75% of the donation was allocated for New York City and the Long Island area, with the remaining 25% going to hospitals in other parts of New York State.

Blake Shelton: The country crooner announced on April 21 that that he is donating $150,000 to the "Give From Home Day" fundraiser, organized by KOCO 5, a local ABC affiliate, which benefited the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma amid the ongoing crisis.

"A lot of Oklahomans are going to bed hungry tonight. That’s not something that I can live with," Shelton shared in a video recorded for the fundraiser. "That’s why I’m going to be donating to the Regional Food Bank, the Oklahoma Food Bank. I hope you will join me and help from home. Send in that donation because a lot of people out there are counting on us."

Bruno Mars: The GRAMMY winner donated $1 million to the MGM Resorts Foundation to support MGM employees impacted economically by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul: the Breaking Bad co-stars recently reunited for a good cause. The pair, who also co-own Dos Hombres Mezcal, announced that from April 9 to May 5, they would be donating 100 percent of the proceeds of online sales of a trio of worthy charities.

"During these uncertain times we need to come together and help each other - now more than ever," Paul wrote on Instagram. "Starting today until May 5th, Dos Hombres will be donating 100% of our proceeds on all online sales to the Bartenders' Guild, the Hospitality Industry Relief Fund, and America's Food Fund."

Cardi B: The rapper reportedly donated 20,000 bottles of OWYN -- a plant-based, vegan meal supplement drink -- to hospitals in the New York City area for their medical staffs and ambulance crews.

Charlize Theron: The actress' foundation, the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP), has donated $1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts, with $500,000 designated specifically to domestic violence shelters and community-based programs through Together for Her.

Theron's foundation, along with CARE and the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), are calling upon other influential women and organizations to join this critical cause to provide safe spaces and lifesaving programs for women in need.

Ciara and Russell Wilson: The couple shared in a video on their Instagram that they would be pledging $1 million meals to Seattle's Food Lifeline. They also encouraged others to support their local food bank.

"The world needs us ALL. These are unprecedented times. We are supporting our community in Seattle by donating 1 million meals with Seattle @FoodLifeLine," Ciara wrote alongside the post. "Rally with us and support your local food bank @FeedingAmerica We can all make a difference together. Let’s all keep the Faith during this difficult time."

The couple also partnered with Wheels Up on the “Meals Up” initiative and pledged 10 million meals to Feed America.

Colin Kaepernick: The football player announced on April 16 that he had started a new COVID-19 relief fund aiding African American and Latino communities, which have been hit especially hard by the pandemic. He also donated $100,000.

"We've launched the Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Relief Fund to directly impact the disproportionate effect coronavirus is having on our communities," Kaepernick said in his announcement. The initiative aims to tackle several areas stricken within minority communities, including housing, employment and transportation.

Daniel Dae Kim: The actor is auctioning off all of his personal Hawaii Five-0 scripts, including the pilot script signed by the original cast, to support the #ProtectTheHeroes campaign, which helps people donate directly to their local hospitals to help battle coronavirus. Kim is also donating a 15-minute video chat with a fan and bidding is already over $5,000.

David Guetta:The DJ, producer and songwriter streamed a special performance to raise money in relief of COVID-19 in conjunction with Downtown Miami Development Authority on April 18. As well as covering the production costs for the show, Guetta pledged to match every dollar donated during the show, bringing the total money raised to $700,000 so far.

Demi Lovato: It was announced that up to $125,000 from the singer's Fabletics collection will be donated to WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Diddy: The rapper and music mogul hosted the Team Love Dance-A-Thon on April 12 over Instagram Live, where he danced with celebs virtually, and encouraged fans to give generously to the cause. Diddy's live-streamed dance party featured appearances from Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, DJ Khaled, Rita Wilson, Kelly Rowland, Ava Duvernay, LaLa Anthony, Tiffany Haddish and Naomi Campbell, among many others.

The event wound up raising $3.7 million in total -- including a $1 million donation from Ciroc -- for Direct Relief, an organization devoted to providing masks and personal protective equipment to healthcare organizations across the nation.

Dolly Parton: The singer is doing her part by donating $1 million to COVID-19 research. "I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations," the country music legend tweeted. "My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure."

Dr. Naji Abumrad is the father of Jad Abumrad, who did Dolly Parton's America podcast.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi: The power couple announced that they will be donating $1 million to the All-In Challenge. The initiative is aiming to raise $100 million for non-profit organizations that are helping to provide food to those in need during the coronavirus crisis. These charities include Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America’s Food Fund, Feeding America, and World Central Kitchen.

DeGeneres accepted the challenge and announced that by donating a minimum of $25, one fan will win the opportunity to co-host an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She then challenged Justin Timberlake and Laura Dern to go "all in."

Elton John: The performer announced a $1 million COVID-19 Emergency Fund, through his Elton John AIDS Foundation, to help frontline partners continue HIV preventative care and treatment in marginalizes communities around the world.

"For almost 30 years, my foundation has prioritized the most vulnerable people to HIV to end the AIDS epidemic, and we're committed to this during the COVID-19 crisis too," John said in his announcement. "Distributing medicine, testing and preventive treatment is nt as imple as it was a few weeks ago. Our new COVID-19 emergency fund will help frontline partners to prepare for and respond to the pandemic, and its effects on HIV prevention and care for the most marginalized communities."

Eric Stonestreet: The Modern Family star announced on March 18 that he was donating 200,000 meals to his hometown of Kansas City, Kansas. "I am donating 200,000 meals to @HarvestersORG in Kansas City. Lindsay and I love our hometown and want to help do what we can. I’m only posting this to maybe motivate you to do what you can, when you can, if you can, to help vulnerable families in our community during this time," he tweeted.

Fall Out Boy: The boy band announced on April 3 that their fund would be giving a "$100,000 donation to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund. The money will help support the local food banks, direct monetary support for those who have suffered loss of income & jobs as a result of COVID-19 & much more."

"Check in with the people you love. Support the businesses you love if you can," Fall Out Boy tweeted. "Stay vigilant and hopeful. Everyone is affected by this, and we win by coming together and thinking of the world as bigger of ourselves."

Gemma Chan and Dominic Cooper: These two snapped a selfie after their good deed. "Eighty meals delivered to the incredible NHS staff at Charing Cross Hospital on behalf of @donate_cook_19. We’re so grateful for everything you’re doing 🙏🏼 ...," Chan posted to Instagram. "If you know an NHS worker in London in need of support please email donatecook19@gmail.com or dm @donate_cook_19. If you’re able, please also consider making a donation via the website ... Please be assured that we are adhering to strict social distancing guidelines as advised by an NHS doctor in all parts of the cooking and delivery process."

Additionally, the pair have reportedly donated $300,000 to a trio of international charitable organizations, including the National Health Service in the U.K., the Lombardo Italy Region, which supports hospitals in Italy, and the Lebanese Food Bank.

Gloria and Emilio Estefan: The couple is giving back to Miami and providing 500 daily meals to healthcare workers and first responders at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Baptist Health South Florida, City of Miami Police Department, Miami Beach Police Department and Miami Beach Fire Rescue.

Food will be prepared, packaged, and delivered daily out of Estefan Kitchen in the Miami Design District, seven days a week and for at least the next 30 days.

Hilary Duff: The Younger star announced on Instagram: "I decided to donate all readily available @happylittlecamperbaby products to @baby2baby and their national network members, @helpingmamas and @babiesneedbottoms! We’re working overtime to provide basic essentials to families impacted by COVID-19. We will continue to donate and make whatever difference we can! Try your best to stay sane and safe."

Jeff Bezos: The Amazon founder and CEO gave a whopping $100 million to Feeding America. "Feeding America will quickly distribute the funds to their national network of food banks and food pantries, getting food to those countless families who need it," Bezos shared on Instagram. Feeding America is the largest non-profit focused on food security. Millions of Americans are turning to food banks during this time. ...They’d be excited and grateful for donations of any size."

James Taylor: The singer/songwriter and his wife, Kim Taylor, contributed $1 million to Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) to support the institution’s ongoing efforts to battle the the pandemic.

"There is no question that it’s a point of pride for New Englanders to claim the MGH as their hospital – our hospital – and this is especially true today with the threat coming from a new and insidious virus,” he said in a statement. “Kim and I want to be part of this fight. We have been so inspired by the courage and sacrifice of the health care heroes in the trenches who are working so hard to protect us all."

JAY-Z: The Shawn Carter Foundation (SCF) donated $1 million towards COVID-19 response efforts. The funds will support undocumented workers, the children of frontline health workers and first responders, as well as incarcerated, elderly and homeless populations in New York City and Los Angeles.

Jim Gaffigan: The comedian and his wife, Jeannie Gaffigan, teamed up with Shake Shack to provide healthcare professionals at Mount Sinai Health System in New York free lunch.

John Tesh: The actor and former Entertainment Tonight host -- in collaboration with his fellow hosts of the radio program Intelligence for Your Life &Intelligence for Your Health -- held a six-hour fundraiser to generate donations for health care workers on April 17. The event raised over $30,000 for care packages for the nation's front line medical professionals. To donate to the fundraiser, click here.

Justin Timberlake: The singer is donating to the Mid-South Food Bank in Memphis, Tennessee, hometown.

"This is a crazy time, but remember we're all in it together," he said in his Instagram Stories. "Start small and support your local communities by getting food out to those in need."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos: ET has learned that the power couple donated $1 million to the New York Governor’s office for coronavirus relief efforts. The contribution will reportedly go towards the purchase of urgently needed ventilators. In addition, some of the funds are being allocated to WIN, an organization that runs 11 women’s shelters in NYC.

Kevin Hart: The comedian donated $1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts on April 19, in addition to his participation in the #AllInChallenge. The fundraiser involves celebrities and public figures donating prized positions or special experiences and putting them up for auction to raise money for charities battling the coronavirus outbreak, and has thus far raised over $13 million in total.

Kristen Bell: The actress is giving back by teaching her two daughters the importance of charity. She and her family donated $150,007.96 to No Kid Hungry so that the organization could "send out even more grants to schools and community groups working to feed kids during the #COVID19 outbreak."

Bell then elaborated as to why it was such a specific amount. "The reason the number is odd, is because when my kids overheard me making the donation, they asked if they could also donate the money from their piggy bank,” she told her Instagram followers on Wednesday, March 18. “I couldn’t have been prouder to add that extra, and important $7.96.",

Lady Gaga: The pop icon took to Twitter on April 2 to share with her fans that she's "proud to have donated to support #AmericasFoodFund, a new initiative directly supporting @FeedingAmerica & @WCKitchen to feed those in need & impacted by #COVID19." She also thanked the organization's founders, Leonardo DiCaprio and Laurene Powell Jobs, "for putting this together."

Leonardo DiCaprio: The actor is teaming up with Laurene Powell Jobs, Apple and the Ford Foundation to launch America's Food Fund with $12 million that will benefit World Central Kitchen and Feeding America. The fund, which will be hosted on GoFundMe, will focus on feeding those impacted by the coronavirus including children, low-income families, the elderly and people who have lost their jobs.

"In the face of this crisis, organizations like World Central Kitchen and Feeding America have inspired us all with their unwavering commitment to feed the most vulnerable people in need," DiCaprio said. "I thank them for their tireless work on the frontlines, they deserve all of our support."

Lizzo: The "Truth Hurts" singer-rapper sent food to several hospitals to treat those working at the facilities. She's also encouraging fans to donate to the WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Madonna: The music icon has teamed up with Cash Warren’s Pair of Thieves and Michael Rubin, JAY-Z and Meek Mill’s REFORM to provide masks for those that are incarcerated. "The hard truth is we need to stop #COVID19 from spreading inside of prisons if we want to stop it from spreading outside of prison. #NoPrisonPandemic," reads the team's mission statement.

Mark Wahlberg: The actor's family restaurant, Wahlburgers, bought lunch for Beaumont Hospital workers in Michigan on Saturday, March 28. In an Instagram video, the actor also shared that Wahlburgers got a donation of iPads for patients to communicate with their families and caregivers that they sent out.

Matthew McConaughey: The actor personally delivered masks with his wife, Camila Alves, to police and fire stations in Austin, Texas, while those on the frontlines in New Orleans will receive their masks some time this week.

"Our mission is to protect those who protect us, by providing healthcare workers, firefighters, police officers, and others with approximately 80,000 masks needed to battle the #COVID19 virus," Alves captioned an Instagram video of her and McConaughey delivering the necessities.

Michael Che: The Saturday Night Live castmember announced on April 15 that he'd be doing what he could to help some New Yorkers in need to honor the memory of his grandmother, who died earlier this month from COVID-19. "It's crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay their rent when so many New Yorkers can't even work," Che wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. "Obviously, I can't offer much help by myself. But in the spirit and memory of my late grandmother, I'm paying one month's rent for all 160 apartments in the NYCHA building she lived in."

"I know that's just a drop in the bucket," he added. "So I really hope the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing, AT THE VERY LEAST."

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson: The pair shared pics and videos of their trip to donate tacos (face masks in place, of course) to workers at a local hospital on April 4.

"Tacos for the incredible healthcare workers at our local hospital!" Simpson captioned his Instagram post. "So grateful for these true legends of our time dedicating their lives to battling this pandemic. Show some love to yours in your community!"

Mustard: The GRAMMY-winning artist behind hits like Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up” made a large financial gift to The Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles, which helps families pay rent, provides child care services for health care providers and feeds local senior citizens in this time of need.

Oprah Winfrey: The TV personality announced that she is pledging $11 million in corornavirus relief, $1 million of which will benefit America's Food Fund. The remaining $10 million will benefit Americans in places where she's lived.

Patricia Arquette: The actress is supporting the Give Love organization during this difficult time and helped to provide 700 face masks to hospitals in Louisiana.

Princess Eugenie: The royal has reportedly been delivering boxes of food and essentials to those working for the National Health Service (NHS) in the U.K.

Pink: After announcing that she had tested positive for the coronavirus and subsequently recovered and tested negative, the singer announced that she was donating a million dollars in total to relief efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center," she shared. "Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️."

Pitbull: Mr. 305 dropped his latest song, "I Believe That We Will Win," on April 12, along with a lyric video showcasing the song's inspiring message. He also announced that proceeds from the song will be donated to coronavirus relief efforts across the globe.

Rihanna: The R&B singer's Clara Lionel Foundation announced on March 21 that it donated $5 million to the COVID-19 rapid response efforts in the United States and across the globe. The funds will support local food banks serving at-risk communities and the elderly in the United States, acceleration of testing and care in countries like Haiti and Malawi, as well as the mobilization of resources and additional capacity and support for Native communities. It will also fund protective equipment for frontline health workers and diagnostic labs, the establishment and maintenance of intensive care units, and acceleration of the development of vaccines and other therapies across the globe, among others.

"CLF is supporting on-the-ground partners working on the frontlines of disaster response especially those focused on protecting and serving marginalized communities - helping the most vulnerable in the United States, the Caribbean and in Africa prepare for what is to come," a statement read. "Over the past five years CLF has been one of the first organizations to respond to some of the world’s most devastating natural disasters, and they have seen firsthand the profound and unintended consequences of not being prepared."

On March 26, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo revealed on Twitter that Rihanna is also generously helping the state. "I want to thank @rihanna and the Rihanna Foundation for donating Personal Protective Equipment to New York State. We're so appreciative of your help and that of so many others who have stepped up," he wrote.

On April 9, it was announced that CLF had also teamed up with Twitter/Square CEO Jack Dorsey to co-fund a $4.2 million grant for The Mayor's Fund Los Angeles, which will be used to help victims of domestic violence amid the city's ongoing "Safer at home" order.

On April 15, CLF and Dorsey teamed up with JAY-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation to co-fund an additional $6.2 million in grants aimed at organizations helping underserved and marginalized communities in New York, New Orleans and Puerto Rico, as well as international organizations such as Doctors Without Borders, The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, and Team Humanity, among others.

Robert Kraft: The New England Patriots owner purchased 1.7 million N95 masks, used the team's plane to fly them from China to Boston overnight and will be disseminating them to support healthcare workers to combat the shortage of personal protective equipment during COVID-19. Some of the masks will also be sent to New York.

"It is an honor for our family to be a part of this humanitarian mission. We knew that purchasing greatly-needed N95 masks and providing the Patriots plane to expedite their delivery to local hospitals would immediately help protect our courageous healthcare professionals," Kraft said. "Multiple organizations across the public and private sectors, all of which were in lockstep with Governor Charlie Baker’s visionary leadership, worked together to execute this mission with the purpose of helping save lives."

"I truly hope that in doing so, we can in some way inspire others to find creative ways to give more in support of our doctors, nurses and first responders." he added. "It’s nice to care for those who provide such compassionate care for us."

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively: The couple made a substantial donation to helping those struggling to access meals during the coronavirus pandemic. The actor took to Twitter to announce the $1 million donation to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

In an accompanying photo, the actor explained why he and his wife were making the donation, then joked about his celebrity pal and sometimes rival, Hugh Jackman. “Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families,” he wrote. “Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA. If you can give, these orgs need our help.”

“Take care of your bodies and hearts,” he continued. “Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection. (Hugh Jackman’s # is 1-555-😢-HUGH.)”

In addition, Lively and Reynolds also reportedly donated $400,000 to New York hospitals.

Ryan Seacrest: The American Idol host is giving $1 million to help with relief efforts in New York City and Los Angeles.

Three-quarters of Seacrest’s donation, $750,000 will be set aside to house and feed 200 first responders with the FDNY and EMTs in apartment housing in NYC for the next six weeks through the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Sandra Bullock: The actress and her boyfriend, Bryan Randall, donated 6,000 N95 masks to health care workers in Los Angeles. Randall shared the news on Instagram, revealing that Bullock's two children, 10-year-old Louis and 8-year-old Laila, were the ones who came up with the idea.

“Kids wanted to give masks. 6000 of them went to the warriors on the front lines in downtown LA,” he captioned the Instagram photo of the mask delivery. “Thank you Olivia at #adventistwhitememorial. Thank you Ricardo at #childrenshospitallosangeles… Louis and Lailas note could not have said it better.”

Pointing out that Bullock is in the background of the pic, Randall added, "@masks.4.heros I’m not sure who that freak is in the background."

Seán McLoughlin: The Irish YouTuber, who sports a following of over 23.6 million subscribers, organizaed the #HopeFromHome livestream event, which aimed to raise funds for Comic Relief, the World Health Organization and United Way Worldwide. Personally, McLoughlin's 12-hour livestream brought in over $650,000, while the event's multiple contributors raised an estimated $1.7 million for the trio of charities.

Selena Gomez: The performer announced on March 31 that she would be making a donation to Cedars Sinai hospital in Los Angeles. "So thankful for every single medical professional who is putting their health on the line to take care of others," she tweeted. "I’m donating to @CedarsSinai as they are low on masks and ventilators. They’ve taken such good care of me so it’s my turn to show my gratitude."

Steph and Ayesha Curry: The basketball pro and his wife are helping to keep hungry mouths fed during the global crisis. In a video posted on Twitter, the couple explained that they have partnered with a food bank to help provide a million meals to Oakland students who can no longer attend school due to shutdowns.

“Oakland is closing schools bc of COVID-19. We support this decision but are concerned a/b the 18,000+ kids that rely on school for 2+ meals daily,” the athlete captioned the video. “@eatlearnplay is donating to @ACCFB to ensure every child has access to the food they need.”

Taylor Swift: The singer has reached out to several fans who are struggling financially amid the outbreak to lend a helping hand, in the form of several thousand dollars.

Tom Brady: The NFL pro is donating 10 million meals through the aviation company Wheels Up's "Meals Up" initiative that is working with Feeding America to provide food to those in need.

Tyler Perry: ET has learned that the movie mogul paid for the groceries of all elderly shoppers at 44 Kroger stores in Atlanta, Georgia, and 29 Winn Dixie supermarkets in New Orleans, Louisiana, during early shopping hours that are reserved for older patrons.

Vanessa Hudgens: The actress made a donation to Feeding America, sharing a screenshot on her Instagram account.

CELEBRITY INITIATIVES

Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner: Amy Adams joined Instagram to help children struggling due to school closures across the country surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

"I’ve decided to finally join to shine a spotlight on kids across the country who need our help and support during this difficult time," Adams wrote on her new account. "My friend @jennifer.garner and I are launching @SAVEWITHSTORIES – a spot to watch your favorite celebrities read your favorite children’s books. We are galvanizing as a community to support a new fund for a combined effort between SAVE THE CHILDREN and Share Our Strength’s NO KID HUNGRY (and a big thank you to our founding publisher, Scholastic♥️)."

Ciara: The singer is getting a weekly conversation started with ladies on Instagram. "Ladies I’m going to start doing #WomensWednesday on my IG Live at 2 p.m. PT today!" she announced on Wednesday, April 1. "Let’s have some girl talk. (P.S. Si Si is potty trained. We just do pull up for nap time 😇.)"

David Harbour: The Stranger Things star involved himself with his fans in a surprisingly direct way, sharing his real personal phone number to Instagram and inviting fans to reach out to him in their time of need. "Text me (please not just ‘I love Stranger Things’ but with info about yourself. Where are you? What do you do? Instagram handle? How’s money and work in this time? How’s family? Anything else you feel like might be interesting for me to know about you during all this?)" Harbour shared.

"Clearly, in the overwhelming nature of the numbers thing, i won’t get to reply to everyone, and I may not even see yours (apologies in advance if that happens) but I will try to compile some database of fans and friends to see if there are easy ways to connect and help each other in the future," he added. "If I am completely overwhelmed by this and it is a disaster I will keep you posted."

Gary Sinise: The actor and his foundation launched a campaign to support America's heroes and their families during this time.

The Gary Sinise Foundation's Emergency COVID-19 Combat Service is a gateway for providing grants to first responders in need of personal protective equipment when answering COVID-19 service calls. Through the initiative, financial assistance is also available to military service members, veterans, first responders, and their families who have been impacted by the coronavirus.

"During this global public health crisis, our first responders, including our firefighters, police officers, and EMTs are more indispensable than ever to the safety of our communities," read a statement. "The Emergency COVID-19 Combat Service is an extension of our mission to serve and protect those who so bravely protect our nation, which we do 365 days a year."

Helen Mirren: The 74-year-old actress posted a makeup-free selfie in an effort to get her Instagram followers to donate to Intensive Care Support. "In return for this pic of me literally first thing in the morning, please donate to the intensive care support," she captioned the image.

Kevin Bacon: The actor is taking advantage of his association with the parlour game, “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon,” to launch a social media campaign to encourage social distancing.

“I’m technically only six degrees away from you,” he said in a video posted to his social media accounts, announcing a new challenge to reveal why you’re staying home by using the hashtag #IStayHomeFor and then tagging six other people to get them to do the same. “...So if you’re home too like me, post a video or photo with a sign like mine, telling who you are staying home for and ask six friends to do the same."

Lady Gaga: The pop star threw her support behind the UN Human Rights-supported initiative, the 2020 Call for Code Global Challenge, and made an urgent appeal to the world’s 24 million tech developers to innovate life-saving coronavirus solutions. “We need you right now during Covid-19 more than ever, your time, your talent, to use technology and data to change the world before the world changes us," she expressed in a video message. "So I’m asking you to answer the call, build a solution that fights back, that saves lives…I may have the voice but you’re the tech rock stars.”

LeVar Burton: The Reading Rainbow host took to Twitter to read books to children amid this tough time.

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone: The couple, alongside Octavia Spencer, Joel McHale, Aimee Carpenter and Leslee Feldman, have joined forces with Frontline Foods. The nationwide COVID-19 relief fund's mission is to provide healthcare workers with healthy meals from local kitchens.

Frontline Foods and their network of community volunteers work with restaurants, hospitals and other medical facilities to feed those working on the frontline. The Frontline Foods program started organically in multiple cities across the country and the outpouring of support was incredible. The program has raised over $1,600,000 nationwide, served more than 50,000 meals to frontline workers and supported over 135 restaurants.

One hundred percent of money raised goes directly to restaurants in communities across the country enabling them to keep their kitchens open to prepare meals for hospitals and other medical facilities. The program is powered by a grassroots network with over 400 volunteers in 32 cities (and growing).

Octavia, Melissa, Ben, Joel, Aimee and Leslee were already delivering meals to hospital workers around L.A., New York and Detroit but were looking to support the frontline workers and the community at large on a national level. They took note of Frontline Foods organization and realized that their visions completely aligned and that by joining forces they could help on a much larger scale.

Reese Witherspoon: The actress launched #ShineOnAtHome, in collaboration with YouTube’s #StayHome #WithMe campaign, where she will be joined by some of her favorite experts in health, wellness, finance, food, and more over the next few weeks.

Rita Wilson: The actress-musician partnered with Naughty by Nature to record a remix of the group's 1993 track, "Hip Hop Hooray." The recording will help to raise money for MusiCares' COVID-19 Relief Fund, which supports music professionals affected by the virus.

Serving New York: Some of the biggest chefs in New York City have come together to create the digital cookbook Serving New York, filled with delicious recipes for any at-home cooking enthusiast looking to make a classy meal while stuck in doors and self-isolating amid the pandemic. Chefs and restaurateurs involved in the project include David Chang, Danny Meyer, Thomas Keller, as well as Jean-Georges Vongerichten and son Cédric Vongerichten, among many others. The sales of the cookbook will benefit relief efforts, with 100 percent of proceeds going to the NYC restaurant workers relief fund by ROAR and the Robin Hood Foundation. Serving New Yorkgoes on pre-sale on April 24.

Stayin' Home Cooking: A number of celebs have come together to create Stayin' Home Cooking, a website which features recipes and cocktails from celebrities across the world while also raising money for COVID-19 relief efforts. The site includes recipes submitted by Henry Winkler and wife Stacey Winkler, Kathy Najimy, Jenna Ushkowitz, Wayne Knight and Stephen Root, to name a few.

Henry and Stacey Winkler

The site -- founded by Romy Rosemont and Gina Rugolo Judd -- also highlights charities in need and works to generate donations for good causes amid the coronavirus crisis.

Taraji P. Henson: On April 8, the Empire star announced a fundraising initiative through her nonprofit organization, the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, that will provide free tele-therapy sessions to African Americans in underserved communities during the coronavirus outbreak. Called the COVID-19 Free Virtual Therapy Campaign, it will raise money to cover the cost of virtual and tele-mental health services by licensed clinicians, which will be exclusive to individuals and families experiencing life-changing events related to or triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. All candidates will undergo a screening process developed by participating mental health professionals, and registration begins here on April 15.

COMPANY DONATIONS

A24: The company behind Uncut Gems, Hereditary, Lady Bird, Moonlight, Ramy, Euphoria and more has set up A24 Auctions, which benefits New Yorkers impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. An auction began at 12 p.m. ET on April 22, and was selling items from Uncut Gems, Eighth Grade, Euphoria and Hereditary. The more notable items were the bedazzledFurby from Uncut Gems and the flower dress from Midsommar.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences: On April 3, it was announced that a $6 million donation would be made to will help support motion picture employees and their families facing severe financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with institutions focused on supporting diverse filmmakers. Four million dollars of the donation will be distributed equally between The Actors Fund, which supports behind-the-scenes workers as well as performers, and the Motion Picture & Television Fund.

Capri Holdings Limited: The company's collective brands, Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo and Versace, are donating $3 million COVID-19 relief efforts.

"Our hearts and souls go out to those who are working on the front lines to help the world combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” said John D. Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Capri Holdings Limited. “We thank them for their remarkable dedication and courage and want to support them and the hospitals where they work. We also aim to strengthen organizations dedicated to helping the community. This is clearly a time for people to come together in every way and on every level, because we are all stronger in our united resolve. I want to thank Donatella and Michael for their personal commitments."

Coty: Kylie Jenner, and mother, Kris Jenner, have teamed up with the beauty company to produce hand sanitizers for hospitals in Southern California. The custom hand sanitizer will include a special message for recipients that reads: “Dedicated to first responders working to support our communities.”

Crocs: The company is donating shoes to healthcare workers for the initiative they're calling A Free Pair for Healthcare.

Draper James: Reese Witherspoon's clothing company announced that it will show gratitude toward teachers during this time by giving away free dresses. Teachers are encouraged to apply for the free garments by April 5.

The Hilton Foundation: The non-profit established in 1944 by Conrad N. Hilton, a hotel entrepreneur and the great-grandfather of Paris and Nicky Hilton, are giving $10 million of additional funding towards coronavirus relief efforts.

Honest Company: Jessica Alba revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon how her company was giving back. "And with the Honest Co., as well, we donated three million diapers, 20,000 wipes, 20,000 personal care products because there are so many families now,” she told Fallon. "But there’s… literally, like, that is the no. 1 need for families in poverty, but also families that are out of work. They have to choose between diapers and they shouldn’t have to."

The Masked Singer/Fox: The network and the reality show came together to buy protective medical masks for front line medical professionals working tirelessly in New York City. Panelist Ken Jeong took to Twitter on April 1 to share the news that they have "purchased 10,000 FDA-approved N95 surgical masks," and are sending them to hospitals in need.

"They arrived in New York yesterday, and will be delivered to hospitals in dire need of equipment," Jeong explained in a video shot on his phone from his home. "On behalf of everybody on The Masked Singer, we are sending all of our love, thoughts, and best wishes to all effected by the coronavirus, a.k.a. COVID-19. Stay safe and healthy. Love you."

Netflix: The streaming service created a $100 million relief fund to help members of the entertainment community who are now unemployed and without work amid the pandemic, Variety reports. The majority of the funds, per the streaming service, will go toward supporting laid-off crew members.

"The COVID-19 crisis is devastating for many industries, including the creative community. Almost all television and film production has now ceased globally -- leaving hundreds of thousands of crew and cast without jobs,” Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement per the magazine. "These include electricians, carpenters and drivers, many of whom are paid hourly wages and work on a project-to-project basis. This community has supported Netflix through the good times, and we want to help them through these hard times, especially while governments are still figuring out what economic support they will provide.”

Pressed Juicery: Free juice for medical professionals! "We're humbled to have the opportunity to help provide on-the-job nutrition to support those who are fighting on all types of front lines including food banks, police officers, & vets to keep us safe 🏥 Since this weekend, we've donated cold-pressed juices and shots to @chocchildrens, @malibucoastanimal, @uclahealth, @childrensla, @lapdhq, & West Hills Hospital ER, and will be giving to @lafoodbank and Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital this week! 👏🏻We're working through your nominations as fast as possible and hope to be able to share the nutrition with many more to come!" the company said on their Instagram.

SKIMS: Kim Kardashian West's shapewear company is donating $1 million to families affected by COVID-19.

"To support mothers and children in need during this time, SKIMS is committed to donating $1 million to families affected by COVID-19. On Monday, [March 30], we’re restocking the collection we first launched with, and in doing so, are able to help bring relief to those affected by this pandemic," Kardashian West said in a statement. "...Our six-month anniversary has fallen in the middle of a global crisis so more than ever, it’s our responsibility to give back and do what we can to help others."

Sweetgreens: The salad shop gave back to those working at a hospital in Philadelphia. "The nurses of 7C at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital have been working around the clock to care for people during the ongoing crisis. Free greens is the least we can do to say thanks," they shared on Instagram.

Starbucks: The coffee franchise announced that it will be serving up free coffee, iced or hot, for first responders and healthcare workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic through May 3. This goes for all police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff and medical researchers.

Viacom: The media conglomerate released an internal memo on April 9 announcing the formation of a $100 million relief fund for people who have been impacted by COVID-19. "In an effort to help this community, our company has already committed $100 million to help provide support to those impacted by COVID-19, including, of course, the non-staff employees on ViacomCBS productions whose operations have been affected," ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish shared in the memo, published by Deadline. "These funds will also support grants by the Motion Picture & Television Fund and The Actors Fund, as well as contributions to charitable organizations."



TV SHOWS AND MOVIE DONATIONS AND INITIATIVES

Chicago Series on NBC: ET learned that Universal Television/Wolf Entertainment's donated supplies (masks, gowns, etc.) to hospitals in need.

Contagion Cast: The stars of the 2011 movie, including Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne and Jennifer Ehle, have teamed up with scientists from the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health to share evidence-based information about COVID-19 so that we can all better protect ourselves and our community.

Desperate Housewives Cast: Marcia Cross, Vanessa Williams, Brenda Strong, Dana Delaney and Eva Longoria, are reportedly reuniting for a livestream episode of Stars in the House, the series hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, to raise donations for The Actors Fund’s COVID-19 relief efforts. The casts of Young Sheldon, Jessie and Barry will also reunite for the cause.

The Resident: The Fox medical drama took advantage of the break in production on season three due to the outbreak to donate some much-needed supplies to a local hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, where the show is filmed.

“To the entire team @theresidentonfox, thank you for this incredibly generous donation of #PPE from your set, including gowns, masks, gloves, and all the things our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during #COVID19,” Karen Law, a rheumatologist at Grady Memorial Hospital, posted on Instagram.

“Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture. This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community,” she explained, before giving another shout out to the series. “Thank you, @theresidentonfox and @foxtv for being helpers. We needed this kind of good news today.”

Sex and the City Cast: With the help of the Bradshaw Boys podcast, cast members of Sex and the City, including all four leading ladies, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Kim Catrall, teamed up to record heartfelt messages of gratitude for New York City healthcare workers.

ABC's Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy: Station 19 donated some of their N95 masks to the Ontario Fire Department after hearing that they were out and recycling the masks that they had. They also donated some N95 masks to the firehouse to Los Feliz - Station 35 in Los Angeles, California. Grey's Anatomy followed suit and donated some medical supplies.

For more on how celebrities are giving back, check out these musicians who are performing free-to-stream concerts from their homes!