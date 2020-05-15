Charlize Theron Shares Rare Photo of Herself With Daughter Jackson on the Set of ‘Mad Max’

Mad Max: Fury Road was an important film in Charlize Theron's career as it marked an important time in her life.

On Thursday, she shared a sweet, rare pic of herself on set with her first child, Jackson, lying on her chest.

"I became a mom right before we started shooting," she captioned the touching photo, which features Jackson with a purple heart emoji covering her face. "At least my child will forever have the fun fact of 'I spent most of the first year of my life in a war rig' (special appearance by my incredible costumer Inge Hough)."

Theron has previously opened up about raising Jackson as a girl after she came to her at the age of three saying she was not a boy. Back in March, Theron spoke with theDaily Mail about raising the now 7-year-old as her daughter.

"Yes, I thought she was a boy, too," Theron noted at the time. "Until she looked at me when she was three years old and said: 'I am not a boy!' So there you go! I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see thrive."

Theron added, "My job as a parent is to celebrate them and to love them and to make sure that they have everything they need in order to be what they want to be. And I will do everything in my power for my kids to have that right and to be protected within that."

As for Mad Max, the cast and director, George Miller, recently gave an oral history of the film to The New York Times, and Miller later revealed that he's working on a prequel film for Theron's character, Furiosa.

Theron will not be reprising her fan favorite role, leaving Miller in search for a younger actress to tell the origin story. The director had been working on the drama Three Thousand Years of Longing, and had been prepared to start on the Mad Max prequel film afterwards when filming was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“So after we finish it, and hopefully everything settles down with the pandemic, we’ll see what the world allows us to do with Furiosa,” Miller told The New York Times.