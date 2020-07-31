Charlize Theron Shares a Throwback Video of Herself Shaving Her Head for 'Mad Max: Fury Road'

Charlize Theron is throwing it back to when she shaved her head for Mad Max: Fury Road. The Oscar winner shared a video of her buzzing away at her locks for the 2015 post-apocalyptic action film, in honor of the movie having a drive-in screening at The Grove in Los Angeles on Friday.

"OK, here we go," Theron says in the clip. She is then seen with clippers in her hand, as she begins to shave her blonde locks. The actress is all smiles as she lets her hair drop to the floor.

Back in 2015, ahead of the film's release, Theron told ET why she had to shave her head for the film and how she couldn't imagine "having it any other way."

"I just had this moment where I was like, 'I need to shave my head! I can't think about what I'm going to do with my hair in this movie,'" she explained. "'I'm going to be in the desert. I'm a new mother. Let's just shave it.' The next day we did it. I can't even imagine doing it any other way."

In honor of our @CTAOP drive-in screening of #MadMaxFuryRoad tonight, throwing it back to the point of no return with creating Furiosa. A huge thank you to @TheGroveLA and @ChadHudsonEvent for making tonight happen! So excited to see this movie on the big screen again 🚘🍿🎥 pic.twitter.com/tIZzRw64Gv — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) July 31, 2020

Meanwhile, in a new interview with Diane Von Furstenberg on her Spotify podcast, InCharge With DVF, the 44-year-old actress -- who is mom to daughters Jackson, 8, and August, 4 -- opened up about her love life, sharing that she is perfectly happy single.

“Two days ago I was in the car with my two girls and my little one said something like, ‘You need a boyfriend,’” Theron recalled. "And I said, ‘Actually, I don’t. Right now, I feel really good,’ and she’s like, ‘You know what, Mom? You just need a boyfriend, you need a relationship.'"

Theron said she then told her daughter that she is dating herself, adding, “She had this look in her eye like she had never really contemplated that that was even a possibility. Her mind was blown. But, I know that was the day that she realized there’s a different possibility."

ET recently spoke with Theron about raising two Black children in America while the country continues to fight against police brutality and racial injustice.

"As a parent, it's been a difficult time. I think all parents, we want to believe we have time. And the world has kind of shaken me in a way that I realize that I don't have time," she shared. "There was a moment where I felt like a little piece of my children's innocence was taken from them during this period because I had to sit down with them and have really, really hard, honest conversations about some really ugly things in our world today that they need to know. I want them to know because I want to raise two little warriors."

