Charlize Theron Is a Show-Stopper at 2020 SAG Awards -- See Her Look!

Charlize Theron has graced us with her presence at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The 44-year-old actress arrived to the annual SAG celebration in a stunning Givenchy Haute couture ensemble. Theron shined in a black and white two-piece dress that she paired with Tiffany & Co. diamond pieces and a black satin clutch. She posed for photos with Brad Pitt, who looked dapper in a black suit.

Theron is up for two SAG Awards: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for Bombshell.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Theron is no stranger to the SAG Awards. She's previously been nominated for four awards. Her first nomination came in 2000 in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture category for The Cider House Rules. In 2004, she won her first SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for Monster.

In 2005, she was nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries category for her role in The Life and Death of Peter Sellers. The last time she was nominated was in 2006 -- Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for North Country -- where she stood out from the crowd in a chic low-cut black gown.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Theron has had an unbelievable awards season run, thus far. The South Africa native was also nominated for her third Academy Award. Her Megyn Kelly portrayal also landed her Best Actress nomination. Expect to see even more of Theron and her impeccable style on the upcoming red carpets.

For now, see more stunning SAG Awards red carpet looks, in the gallery below:

