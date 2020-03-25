Charli D'Amelio Surpasses Loren Gray to Become the Most Followed TikTok Star

Charli D'Amelio is taking over TikTok! The 15-year-old social media star has surpassed Loren Gray to become the most followed person on the platform.

D'Amelio, who joined the video-sharing platform last June, now has 41.4 million followers, while 17-year-old Gray has 41.3 million.

When ET spoke with D'Amelio last month, the dancer called her popularity on the platform "surreal."

"It's weird people know my name and it's weird that I get to do interviews and meet a lot of new people," she said. "It's just amazing. There are so many opportunities that I've been given because of [TikTok]."

"It's so worth it because... all of these people that say I inspire them, or I'm the reason they got into dance lessons. It just makes everything so worth it and it makes me so happy that I can say I'm helping people in the little way I am," she added. "It means the world to me."

Earlier this month, ET chatted again with Gray, who admitted she does "struggle" with the desire to stay popular on TikTok, though she tries not to focus on the follower count itself.

"On the inside there's always that like, 'Oh my god, you have to constantly, like, keep up.' But at the same time I've come to peace with the fact that numbers don't matter," Gray said. "I started for fun, and I'm in it for the fun of it, and there's always going to be the next person."

"I feel like as long as I'm still doing my thing, it doesn't really matter," she added. "There's room for everyone."

