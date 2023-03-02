Charli D’Amelio Reveals If Boyfriend Landon Barker Will Get Slimed at 2023 Kids' Choice Awards (Exclusive)

Charli D'Amelio takes the stage at the Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday alongside Nate Burleson, co-host of CBS Mornings and CBS Sports analyst, as hosts of this year's awards show. The ceremony will take place live at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and will be simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, TVLand, CMT and MTV2.

Ahead of the big show, D'Amelio and Burleson spoke with ET's Deidre Behar on Thursday, where they hinted at special surprises, multiple outfit changes and possibly some slime action for D'Amelio's rocker boyfriend, Landon Barker.

"'I've been a fan of the show for many, many years and I got the chance to come these past two years and win, accept awards," D'Amelio told ET, who admitted being "a little nervous" to host since she'd never done it before. "Then when they said, 'Would you like to co-host?' I was like, 'You're so funny. Like, that’s a cute joke,' and they're like, 'No, no, no we mean it.' And I was just so excited."

"I'm an '80s baby, raised in the '90s, influenced by the 2000s, so that means I've seen every era of Nickelodeon -- from the old school shows like You Can't Do That on Television, Double Dare, all the animated series," Burleson said. "When they called me, there was zero hesitation so this is an absolute blessing. I love sitting at the desk giving people what they need on a daily basis, give you the morning news, but we also need this. You know, just a night of fun chaos. We got some wild stuff happening, some big-time surprises. It's going down."

D'Amelio teased there will be "a few" wardrobe changes throughout the awards show, prompting Burleson to maintain that there will be "good fashion" on their part.

"We'll have to see when we get there," she played coy. "But I know there's going to be some great looks. I'm excited."

Burleson hinted that D'Amelio will also take part in some stunts, that they may be showing off their dancing skills and "making dreams come true."

"It's going to be this blend between a live show, but also kids at home get to vote and adjust the show in real-time," he said, "which is going to be amazing. Some mind-blowing tricks, magic, stunts. She's going to be doing some stunts! Maybe I shouldn't have said that but stay tuned. It's gonna be crazy and then, of course, performances."

D'Amelio added what viewers could expect on that front: "My fear of heights definitely holds me back, but there's no fear coming into the Kids' Choice Awards. You got to be able to do it all."

Bebe Rexha and Young Dylan are slated to perform at the KCAs, while Adam Sandler will receive the special King of Comedy honor. Celebrities set to appear include Awkwafina, Pete Davidson, Halle Bailey, Chris Pine, Melissa McCarthy, Seth Rogen, Sandler and Michelle Rodriguez, among others.

"Adam Sandler is a comedic genius so having him grace the stage is going to be incredible. Bebe Rexha, she's an icon. So she's going to hit the stage and maybe even play with some slime a little bit," Burleson teased. "We have this very unique way of testing how much slime we can create. I can't tell you any more than that, but it's going to be fun. Some of the biggest celebrities are going to come out and help us and then there's some really really big names that are showing up this year that I promise you, I'm talking about international-type celebs. I can't say who they are, but just stay tuned."

He also hinted that someone else will be receiving an award who is "one of the most iconic human beings of all time." "That's a fact," he reiterated.

For D'Amelio, her family will be attending the KCAs on Saturday in support of her hosting debut. And she already has hopes that she can get Barker, who will be seated next to the D'Amelios in the audience, struck with the green slime.

"I'm very close with my family. We love to do stuff together. They've come to every show that I've been at and I'm excited to see them here," she said. "Hopefully I'll get them slimed. Hopefully, I'll get Landon slimed."

"No one is safe you know? But they're all going to be here, so I'm excited," D'Amelio added.

She also shared that Barker, who is the son of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler, has been helping her prepare for her big day.

"There's definitely a lot of talk. I show him everything that I'm working on at the end of the day. 'Look what I did,' so he's super excited and super supportive," D'Amelio said. "He does the same thing. 'Look what I'm wearing for the show.'"