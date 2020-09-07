Charli D'Amelio Cries Over How Chase Hudson Drama Played Out

Charli D'Amelio is speaking out amid her very public drama with Chase Hudson (aka Lil Huddy). During an Instagram Live on Wednesday, the 16-year-old TikTok star emotionally admitted that the events of the past few days have been "handled completely immaturely, myself included."

According to screenshots captured by TikTokRoom, the drama played out on social media after D'Amelio, in a since-deleted tweet, wrote, "i hope she was worth it. :)," to Hudson, with whom she split in April.

Hudson, 18, replied with a since-deleted tweet of his own, writing, "all of this drama is going on because I kissed Nessa when we were both single," in reference to Nessa Barrett, a fellow TikTok star.

The back-and-forth social media posts continued from there, with D'Amelio bashing Hudson for "deflecting" and not taking "responsibility" for his actions.

"It should not have happened online. It breaks my heart to see the people that I love get hate," D'Amelio said on Instagram Live while getting choked up. "It makes me feel so guilty that I had any part in it."

"What happened was not OK. I apologize for what I said. I was extremely hurt and I felt betrayed, so I did what I had to do to make myself feel better," she noted. "But I know that was not the right thing to do and I will make sure that that does not happen again. I don't want to make excuses for myself."

"I made a stupid mistake because I was hurting very bad," D'Amelio added through tears.

D'Amelio also addressed Barrett directly, saying, "I'm sorry that you're getting hate. You seem like a very sweet girl and I'm very, very sorry about that."

As for Hudson, D'Amelio said, "Chase, I'm very sorry that you're getting hate. You do not deserve to be told the awful things that people are telling you to do. You will always hold a very, very special place in my heart."

D'Amelio also noted that she still loves Chase "from the bottom of my heart, no matter what has happened."

"I feel like it's very important for you guys to know that you should never hate on anyone for their mistakes," D'Amelio said. "Everyone makes mistakes, the difference is we are handling normal high school drama in front of millions of people."

