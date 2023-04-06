Charli D’Amelio and Boyfriend Landon Barker Capture Their Love for First Joint Magazine Cover: PICS

Landon Barker and Charli D’Amelio's young love has been captured in the latest issue of Mini V magazine.

Barker, 19, and D'Amelio, 18, who confirmed their relationship in 2022, pose for the cover and inside the spread. D'Amelio -- who took home the mirroball trophy during last season's Dancing with the Stars -- wears a bedazzled fringe dress as she poses alongside Barker, who holds a guitar and rocks a dark, oversized suit.

Courtesy of V Magazine

Courtesy of V Magazine

In another photo, D'Amelio and Barker embrace as they pose in a dance studio. Bringing her dance skills to set, the TikTok star wears a skirt and ballet flats while she leaps in the air next to her boyfriend for a third picture.

During the Q&A portion of the interview, the pair revealed when they were the happiest (on DWTS for D'Amelio and in Milan for Barker), the greatest loves of their lives (D'Amelio's dog and for Barker, family and music) and their idea of happiness (for both it's with their families).

Courtesy of V Magazine

However, Barker offered up a sweet moment when answering the quality he likes the most in women.

"Humor for sure," the young musician said. "I’m constantly cracking jokes and I love being around people that do the same! A quality I especially admire about Charli."

Since confirming their romance last June, the couple have had date nights at DWTS, the Kids Choice Awards, and the GRAMMYs.

In February, the pair reflected on everything that's happened so far during their relationship in an interview with ET while out at an event in California.

"Whether it was Dancing With the Stars or his own music journey and it's been really nice to kind of watch each other and be there to support each other through all of these crazy times and, you know, get to do things like this together and dress up," D'Amelio said. "It's always been very fun."