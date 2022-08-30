Charlbi Dean, 'Triangle of Sadness' Actress, Dead at 32

Charlbi Dean, the South African model and actress who made a splash in the Palm d'Or-winning Triangle of Sadness at this year's Cannes Film Festival, has died. She was 32.

Dean died of an unexpected and sudden illness on Monday, her rep confirms to TMZ.

The up-and-coming star had scored her first big screen lead role with Triangle of Sadness, appearing opposite Woody Harrelson in the film about a wrecked cruise ship and its passengers. Prior to that, she was known for playing Syonide on The CW series, Black Lightning.

Triangle of Sadness is slated to hit theaters on Oct. 7.

A successful model, Dean's final social media posts included photos and videos from her latest denim campaign.

According to TMZ, Dean was engaged to male model Luke Volker.