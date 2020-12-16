'Chappelle's Show' Is Being Removed From HBO Max at Dave Chappelle's Request

Chappelle's Show will be removed from HBO Max at the end of the year at Dave Chappelle's request. Chief content officer of HBO and HBO Max Casey Bloys revealed that the comedian asked for his comedy sketch show to be removed from the streaming service.

"We had a conversation with Dave. I won’t get into it, but it’s very clear that it’s a very unique and specific and emotional issue he’s got," Bloys revealed the news during Variety's Virtual FYCFest on Tuesday. "So at the end of the year, at the end of this year, December 31st, we’re going to honor his request and take the show down." ET has reached out to HBO Max for additional comment.

Earlier this year, the comedian explained in an Instagram video that due to his deal he signed years ago when he made his show he does not received any compensation when ViacomCBS licenses it to streaming services.

Last month, Chappelle also had his sketch show taken down from Netflix after he requested it to be taken down. He has worked with Netflix on multiple comedy specials.

"I like working for Netflix because when all those bad things happened to me, that company didn't even exist. And when I found out they were streaming Chappelle’s Show, I was furious. How could they not, how could they not know? So you know what I did?" he said in his Instagram video. "I called them and I told them that this makes me feel bad. And you want to know what they did? They agreed that they would take it off their platform just so I could feel better."

Chappelle's Show ran from 2003 to 2006. The series was created, executive produced and headlined by Chappelle for three seasons.

