Chance the Rapper's Wholesome Encounter With Martin Short Goes Viral

Chance the Rapper and Martin Short are a celebrity duo that we didn't know we needed!

The 29-year-old rapper, whose real name is Chancellor Johnathan Bennett, took to Twitter over the weekend to share a wholesome plane encounter he had with the 72-year-old Only Murders in the Building star.

"So I just got on this plane with my daughter, and found out our seats weren’t next to each other. I really ain’t wanna inconvenience anyone by asking them to swap seats, but before I could say anything this kind older gentleman offered his seat to Kensli so we could sit together," Chance shared of his 7-year-old daughter. "We both said thank you and as he stands up, I realize it’s THE Martin Short!! So cool and Kensli freaked out cause she’s obsessed with The Santa Clause 3. What an awesome person! SHOUTOUT TO JACK FROST."

So I just got on this plane with my daughter, and found out our seats weren’t next to each other. I really ain’t wanna inconvenience anyone by asking them to swap seats, but before I could say anything this kind older gentleman offered his seat to Kensli so we could sit together.… https://t.co/EPC5cqFfiy pic.twitter.com/2vFumtpVLa — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 26, 2023

He included a photo of Short as Jack Frost in the 2006 film The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.

When one fan asked if Short recognized Chance during the encounter, the rapper replied, "Definitely not, which made it way cooler. He just a nice dude ig."

Chance also joked with one follower who said they would have made their daughter sit by themselves in order to sit next to Short.

“Oh thanks so much but the little girl will be fine where she is… *opens laptop* ANYWAYS this a lil script I’ve been working on it’s called ‘Four Amigos!’” https://t.co/vNpb24UK19 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 26, 2023

Retweeting the comment, Chance jokingly added, “'Oh thanks so much but the little girl will be fine where she is… *opens laptop* ANYWAYS this a lil script I’ve been working on it’s called Four Amigos!"