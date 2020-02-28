Chance the Rapper Gears Up to Host Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2020 in Fun New Promo

Chance the Rapper is set to host this year's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, and he's got some big surprises in store.

Chance stars in a fun promo for the upcoming awards which Nickelodeon dropped on Friday, in which he promises unexpected moments and a whole lot of smiles.

"When kids are in control, it's gonna be outta control!" he quips with a smile before getting turned into a LEGO minifigure.

Chance also promises appearances by some huge music artists. Then, he's transformed into an animated Billie Eilish look-alike.

"Anything can happen when kids are in control. But some things, you gotta leave up to chance," he says, before pressing a button on a control panel and dousing a bunch of kids in fountains of green slime.

Chance will be joined by a slew of celebrities who are nominated this year, including Justin Bieber, Beyoncé, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande, Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Angelina Jolie, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X and more.

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 airs Sunday, March 22.

