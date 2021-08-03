Chadwick Boseman's Wife Gives Emotional Speech After Posthumous Critics Choice Award Win

Chadwick Boseman has won a Critics Choice Award. The late actor received the Critics Choice Award on Sunday night for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Boseman's wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, emotionally accepted the award on his behalf, stressing the importance of Black voices telling Black stories.

"You know it has to be said aloud that for those of us who know Chad intimately, personally, professionally, those he taught, those he gave a word for advice, those who taught him: it is so hard to find a celebratory feeling in these moments. As proud as we are of him, yes for his work, but even more just for who he is as a person, but his work deserves this. His work in this film deserves this -- he deserves this," Ledward said.

She went on to say that the Black Panther star would've thanked his mother and father and all those who came before him and gave him their gifts.

"And so, he would always thank God first and foremost in everything. He would always honor his mother and his father. He would always acknowledge those who came before him, those who charted the path, those who gave him their gifts. He may say something about the importance of this story, about the importance of Black voices telling Black stories. He may take this moment to give honor to August Wilson, one of the greatest playwrights of our time," she listed.

Ledward then shared an inspirational quote before thanking her late husband herself.

"And as I recently read, societies grow great when old men plant trees in whose shade they know they may never sit. And our society may be a far cry from great, but I know that the seeds you planted will grow into forests, and one day we too will be tall enough to reach the heavens. Thank you Critic's Choice and thank you, Chad."

Boseman was nominated for a total of four awards at this year's Critics Choice Awards -- Best Actor for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Best Supporting Actor for Da 5 Bloods, and Best Acting Ensemble for both critically acclaimed films.

At the Golden Globes this past Sunday, Boseman's wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, emotionally accepted his award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom -- his final film. The Black Panther star died in August after a secret battle with colon cancer. He was 43 years old.

Ledward held back tears as she accepted the Golden Globe on his behalf.

"He would thank God. He would thank his parents," she said. "He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices. He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside all of us that tells you you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing in this moment in history."

"He would thank Mr. George C. Wolfe, Mr. Denzel Washington," she continued. "He would thank Ms. Viola Davis, Mr. Glynn Turman, Mr. Michael Potts, Mr. Colman Domingo, Miss Taylour Paige, Mr. Dusan Brown. And I don't have his words. But we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love, so thank you, HFPA, for this opportunity to do exactly that."

See the emotional moment below: