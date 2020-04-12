Chadwick Boseman to Be Honored Posthumously on MTV Movie & TV Awards Special and at Gotham Awards

Chadwick Boseman's memory will live on this awards season.

On Friday, it was announced that Don Cheadle and Robert Downey Jr. will pay tribute to their late Marvel co-star with the Hero for the Ages honor during this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time. The award is given to a person "whose heroism on-screen was only surpassed by the true hero they were off-screen."

Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time premieres Sunday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and, in addition to Boseman, will honor the biggest and best moments in film and TV from the '80s until now.

The Black Panther actor will also be recognized at the 2021 IFP Gotham Awards with the posthumous Actor Tribute along with his Ma Rainey's Black Bottom co-star, Viola Davis.

"Chadwick Boseman was an incredibly talented actor whose significance and impact onscreen and kindness offscreen will never be forgotten," said Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of IFP. "We at IFP are forever indebted to him for all of his contributions to our organization, his legacy in providing mentorship and we are proud to honor him and all of his historical and groundbreaking contributions with this tribute."

The 30th Anniversary of the IFP Gotham Awards ceremony will be held on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The ceremony will be presented live from Cipriani Wall Street New York in a hybrid format featuring virtual interactive tables in order to follow health and safety protocols brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boseman died on Aug. 28 after a years-long secret battle with cancer. He was 43. Nov. 29 would have been his 44th birthday and a number of his former co-stars and friends paid tribute to him.

Here's a look at the memories they shared with the acclaimed actor.