Celine Dion, Halle Berry, Sam Smith and More Celebrate Spirit Day in Support of LGBTQ Youth

Plenty of celebrities took a stand against the bullying of LGBTQ youth on Thursday by showing their support for Spirit Day.
Spirit Day is an annual LGBTQ awareness day observed on the third Thursday in October. Each year, people wear purple on Spirit Day to support LGBTQ youth in a united stand against bullying. According to GLAAD, pledging to "go purple" is a way for everyone -- global and local brands and companies, world leaders, celebrities, neighbors, parents, classmates, and friends -- to visibly show solidarity with youth and to take part in the largest, most visible LGBTQ anti-bullying campaign in the world.
Celine Dion rocked her purple on Thursday, tweeting out a heartwarming picture with her 9-year-old twins, Nelson and Eddy. The twins wore white beanies that when put together, reads Spirit Day in purple.
"We're going purple in solidarity with @glaad #SpiritDay!" the singer captioned the picture. "I encourage all of you to join us and take a stand against anti-LGBTQ bullying."
Halle Berry looked stunning while wearing a purple GLAAD shirt reading, "I support LGBTQ youth."
Meanwhile, Sam Smith wrote, "No one deserves to be bullied, please show your support for LGBTQ youth this #SpiritDay. 💜."
A number of politicians also showed their support, including Joe Biden and Andrew Cuomo.
Check out more ways celebrities and television shows are celebrating Spirit Day below:
