Celine Dion Gets Visibly Emotional Paying Tribute to Her Late Mother During Concert

Celine Dion is singing through the pain.

The music legend, whose mother, Thérèse Tanguay-Dion, died this week, got teary-eyed during her Courage World Tour concert in Miami, Florida, on Friday. An eyewitness who attended the show tells ET that Dion took the stage at 8:20 p.m. in a shimmering red gown. Near the beginning of the show, she stated that she was emotional and her legs were wobbly.

The "My Heart Will Go On" songstress described the gathering of her brothers and sisters at her mother's bedside "two days ago."

"We got a call from the nurses who were taking care of her so well, saying that her time was coming soon. Very soon," she described. "So last night, I joined my brothers and sisters in Montreal and I spent the evening at her bedside. We told stories, we sang songs, we hugged each other."

Later that night, the concertgoer tells ET, that Dion paid tribute to her mother by singing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." The Miami audience gave her a five-minute plus standing ovation. The singer was so touched.

Fans on social media couldn't help but share videos and photos from her beautiful and heartbreaking performance.

Dion's management confirmed in a statement to ET that Thérèse, known in Canada as "Maman Dion," died late Thursday after months of battling serious health issues. She was surrounded by her family and friends.

"It is with deep sadness that Feeling Productions announces the death of Mrs. Thérèse Tanguay Dion," the statement reads. "Mrs. Dion died peacefully at home last night, surrounded by her family. The family and loved ones thank you in advance for respecting their privacy during these difficult times. Details related to the funeral will be communicated later."

Following her mother's death, Dion posted about the loss on her Instagram page, noting that her scheduled shows would go on, in memory of her late mother.

"Maman, we love you so much," she shared in English and French. "We dedicate tonight’s show to you and I’ll sing to you with all my heart. Love, Céline xx."