Celine Dion Cancels Remaining Shows of North American Leg of World Tour Due to Slow Recovery From Spasms

Celine Dion's been forced to cancel the remaining shows in the North American leg of her "Courage" world tour due to a slow recovery from "severe and persistent muscle spasms."

The 53-year-old singer announced the devastating news Saturday on her website, saying shows previously rescheduled for March 9 to April 22 (16 concerts in all) have been canceled. Dion had already completed 52 shows of the tour before the pandemic shut down the world back in March 2020.

With things slowly but surely opening up again, Dion had hoped to get back on course, but her recovery has been slow. The "My Heart Will Go On" singer addressed the cancellations on her website and Instagram.

"I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing," she said. "There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road.

"I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic," she continued, "and I can’t wait to be back on stage again. Meanwhile, I’ve been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone’s been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me.”

The European leg, which kicks off in Birmingham, England, is still scheduled to begin May 25.

The cancellations come less than three months after Dion was forced to delay her shows at the new Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, again, due to "severe and persistent muscle spasms."

Dior, at the time, said she was "heartbroken" over the postponed concerts, adding that her focus was on getting better.

"I’m especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who’ve been making their plans to come to Las Vegas," she said back in October. "Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can."