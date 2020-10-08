Celebs Who Love Rothy's -- Shop Their Sustainable Shoes and Bags

We've known for a while now that Meghan Markle is a fan of sustainable fashion brand Rothy's, and it looks like she's in very good company.

As their collections of shoes and bags grows, so is Rothy's celebrity fan base. We've spotted actresses like Lily Collins out and about in The Sneaker slip-on style, and Emma Roberts showed off her gingham pair of Rothy's The Loafer in a recent Instagram post.

We often find ourselves coveting brands that celebrities love, but we aren't always able to afford them. Luckily, Rothy's price points are on par with what you'd expect to pay for high-quality, long-lasting products. Plus, shipping and returns are free on all orders.

Since launching in 2016 with The Flat and The Point -- two styles that are still available today -- Rothy's has made a name for itself in both the sustainable fashion industry and Hollywood. Head to their site to learn more about the materials they use (including thread spun from single-use plastic bottles) and sign up for the waitlist for their sold-out sustainable face masks.

Below, five Rothy's pieces beloved by celebs -- and us.