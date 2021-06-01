Celebs React to Georgia Senate Race and Raphael Warnock's Historic Projected Victory

Many celebrities have been following along closely with the Georgia Senate race, and took to Twitter to voice their opinions over the latest developments.
The major news networks, including CNN, ABC News and CBS News, projected early Wednesday that Rev. Raphael Warnock has won one of the two Senate seats in Georgia, over incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler. The projected win is historic as the senior pastor of Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church (where Martin Luther King Jr. once served) will become Georgia's first Black senator.
The second race -- between Republican senator David Perdue and Democrat candidate Jon Ossoff -- has not yet been called. Democrats will need to win both seats in order to take control of the U.S. Senate. They will already have control over the White House with the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, as well as the House of Representatives.
Many A-listers slammed Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell -- with Hillary Clinton joking, "Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell."
Others praised former state House Democratic leader Stacey Abrams in their tweets, including Mark Ruffalo, who called the latter a "real superhero" for "once again saving us all."
"STACEY ABRAMS IS A GODDESS," added Cher.
Naomi Campbell also weighed in, tweeting, "YES LORD!!! THANK YOU GOD!!! THANK YOU @STACEYABRAMS, YOU ARE A FORCE!!! THANK YOU @fairfightaction and @faircount!!! THANK YOU GEORGIA!!!"
See more reactions below:
RELATED CONTENT: