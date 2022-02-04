'Celebrity Big Brother' Season 3: First Houseguest Gets the Boot After Surprising Twist

Alliances to the left, alliances to the right.

With the first week of Celebrity Big Brother coming to a close, one houseguest officially got the boot from the show's third season during Friday's elimination. After an episode filled with many twists and turns, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp was the first to exit the Celeb Big Brother house. Here is how it all went down.

It all started with 11 famous faces locked away and battling for $250,000. UFC champ Miesha Tate won the Head of Household and had to decide who to put on the chopping block. She first chose to use TV personality Carson Kressley as the pawn after Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu broke her trust.

Then Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey won the Mon Won challenge and was saved from elimination. The season's first veto competition, a Schedule Snafu game, took place with the houseguests competing to see who could complete the competition the fastest.

Carson won the Power of Veto with a time of 3:54 seconds, with Miesha coming in second. She quickly realized that the former Queer Eye star was her biggest threat and decided to change her strategy. With Carson saving himself from elimination, Miesha was forced to choose another celeb to put up for elimination. She chose Teddi, who was visibly upset after feeling betrayed by the UFC champ.

"I don't wish to send any of you home, to be honest," Miesha said when it was time to nominate a new member. "But this game does change minute by minute. And... I'm going to have to name... Teddi as my new nominee."

However, things quickly changed when at the elimination ceremony host Julie Chen Moonves revealed that the Mon Won hat "went out of fashion" and now became Nom Now. While it was a blessing to Cynthia, it would be a curse to another. Now, the last person to receive the hat would be a new nominee, replacing either Mirai or Teddi.

The new houseguest up for elimination was Diff'rent Strokes star Todd Bridges. The actor chose to save Mirai. Between Todd and Teddi, the celebs each voted who to eliminate. In a vote of five to three, Teddi got the boot.

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs Sunday and 8 p.m. on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.