Cedric the Entertainer to Host 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards

The 73rd Emmy Awards has found its host! Cedric the Entertainer, comedian and star of CBS' The Neighborhood, has been picked to head up the annual ceremony.

This year’s telecast will return to a live, in-person event held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, with a limited audience of nominees and their guests.

"Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards,” said Cedric the Entertainer.

He added, “Throughout the rollercoaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before. It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people. I can’t wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year."

Nominations for this year's Emmys will be announced in a virtual event, streaming live on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. PT on Emmys.com. (Here's how to watch the 2021 Emmy nominations). In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.

The 2021 Emmy Awards will air Sunday, Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount+.