Catherine Zeta-Jones' Transformation Into Morticia Addams Is a Spooky Must-See

Here is the first look at the creepy and kooky cast of Netflix’s upcoming series Wednesday!

On Tuesday, the streaming giant revealed the first photos of the full Addams family from the Tim Burton series. Jenna Ortega takes front row center as Wednesday, in her signature black polka-dot dress and long black braids. Over her shoulder is her mother, Morticia, perfectly embodied by Catherine Zeta-Jones, who stands with her hands on her hips in a chic black dress and her signature black tresses falling down her back.

Luis Guzmán as Gomez stands a few inches shorter than his wife, sporting a pin-striped suit and sleek waves. Rounding out the family is Isaac Ordonez as Pugsly, looking very punk rock in his striped sweater, long shorts and combat boots.

Along with the picture was the announcement that the full teaser trailer will drop on, of course, Wednesday.

In June, Netflix gave the first look at Ortega’s character in the series first teaser. However, this is the first time the world has seen Zeta-Jones and the rest of the cast in full makeup.

The eight-episode series will follow the iconic Wednesday as she studies at the Nevermore Academy and attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the town, and solve a supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 year ago -- all while navigating life at Nevermore.

In September, Zeta-Jones dished on her excitement about playing the iconic mother. "I'm just about to start shooting in Romania," she shared at the time. "I'm so excited to be working with the great Tim Burton, and the makeup and costume designer who I've worked with before, and with Luis Guzmán, playing Gomez, who I worked with on Traffic. It's going to be a really great camaraderie. I'm really looking forward to it."

ET also spoke with Ortega, who teased her character. "I feel very lucky to have been able to portray Wednesday Addams as a teenager and to watch her go off into boarding school and insert herself in a place full out outcasts where she still remains an outcast in a world of outcasts," she said.