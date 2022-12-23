Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Hilarious Throwback Video of Daughter Carys Channeling Wednesday Addams at School

It seems Catherine Zeta-Jones' ties to the Addams family run deep. The Wednesday actress posted a throwback video of her daughter, Carys, giving off major Wednesday Addams vibes during a school concert years ago.

In the video, Carys stands in line with her classmates as they perform in a school show, looking unenthused and not singing along. The youngster has black makeup around her eyes and, at one point, makes a face from the stage at the camera.

"Carys, my real daughter as a little girl. 🤣 " Zeta-Jones captioned the video on Thursday. "I have had a Wednesday Addams in my life for 19 years and 9 months.🤣 Morticia and I love you my little rain cloud🖤"

Zeta-Jones plays Morticia Addams in the new Netflix series, which debuted in November to the platform's second-biggest streaming week of all time. Jenny Ortega stars as the titular protagonist.

In addition to the fitting video of her daughter, Zeta-Jones' son, Dylan, joined Zeta-Jones at the Wednesday premiere last month.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

"It's just wonderful. We're a very close family," Zeta-Jones told ET on the red carpet. She shares her two children with husband Michael Douglas.

"He gets this world because he's been brought up in it, but he's never in this environment," she said of her son at the premiere event.

As for his mom embodying the iconic character, Dylan told ET, "It's cool to see someone who brought so much light into my life be a little dark tonight."