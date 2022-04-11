Carrie Underwood Talks Inspiration for Aerial ‘Ghost Story’ CMT Awards Performance (Exclusive)

The 39-year-old singer wowed the crowd at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium when she performed her song, "Ghost Story" amid an acrobatic spectacle.

Underwood spoke with ET's Rachel Smith backstage after the show, and reflected on what made her want to try and pull off such a different and exciting sort of number.

"Well we we have these incredible aerialists and dancers in our show in Vegas, Reflection, and they were so inspiring," Underwood said, referring to her Las Vegas residency show. "I was like, 'I wonder if could do that?' And I have the song 'Ghost Story,' and I felt like, well, if there's a song to try it on, it's this one."

"So I worked with our director and choreographer... and we had a couple sessions, and I was like, 'Hey! I'm not too bad!" she added. "I think it'd be great to learn more and and incorporate stuff, even just for fun."

The pre-recorded performance was filmed at the Resorts World Theatre, home of Underwood's Las Vegas residency, and played on large screens while the singer herself was at the Nashville, Tennessee, ceremony.

Underwood, CMT's most decorated artist of all time, sported a purple jumpsuit with a lengthy train as she belted out her latest single. She ended things on a high note, joining her dancers in an aerial performance as she delivered the last lines of her emotional song.

.@carrieunderwood left it all on the #CMTAwards stage with her haunting performance of “Ghost Story” 🤍 pic.twitter.com/y6X8HNivuM — CMT (@CMT) April 12, 2022

According to Underwood, pulling off aerial stunts requires her to be particularly fit, as does performing her residency show in general.

"I mean, I definitely have to be at the top of my game to be able to just do the show, 'cause it's packed and the songs are really hard," she shared. "But, I mean, that's part of what I do. I just wanna be at my best all the time."

The singer also scored two CMT Music Awards this year as well, taking home Collaborative Video of the Year and the big prize, Video of the Year, for her song with Jason Aldean, "If I Didn't Love You."

"It feels awesome," Underwood said of the big wins. "It's just a great night all around. I have the most amazing fans in the world and I feel like my fans. and Jason's fans, just united and just gave us superpowers for the night. IT was just such a great night and watching the performances, I feel like everybody just had fun and it was just a fun night to party."

Check here for a full list of the big winners at this 2022 CMT Music Awards!