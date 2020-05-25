Carrie Underwood Reflects on 15th Anniversary of Her 'American Idol' Win

Carrie Underwood is celebrating 15 years since herAmerican Idol win!

The country superstar took to Twitter on Monday to celebrate the big anniversary, inspired by a fan who sent her a video detailing her journey on the show that launched her to fame and changed her life forever.

"WOW, I cannot believe it’s been 15 years since my @americanidol win!!!" tweeted Underwood, who beat out Bo Bice on the season 4 finale of the singing competition back in May 2005. "It’s been an incredible ride and I couldn’t have made it through without all of you guys!! THANK YOU so much for this sweet video!!"

Since her Idol win, Underwood has become one of the show's most successful alumni. Her debut single, "Inside Your Heaven," made her the only country artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the only solo country artist in the 2000s to have a No. 1 song on the Hot 100. She's gone on to break numerous other Billboard records, win seven GRAMMY Awards and become one of the bestselling female artists of all time.

Back in September 2019, the "Love Wins" songstress celebrated the 15th anniversary of her Idol audition during her sold-out concert at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. While on stage, she took a moment to reflect on that life-altering experience and share a powerful message for fans everywhere.

"When I was a little girl … if you had asked me what I wanted to do when I grew up, I would have told you I wanted to be a famous country music singer," Underwood told attendees, according to The Tennessean. "As I got older, dreams tend to give way to practicalities, so I started going to school to get a real job. One day there was an open door, and I walked through it and my life was changed forever."

"If there is something you guys out there are holding on to that just seems like too big of a dream or something too crazy, I'm living proof that the craziest things can happen, and you can end up exactly where you always wanted to be," she added.

